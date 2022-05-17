INFLOW Launches Token For Streaming Music – Increasing Artists Revenue

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 The INFLOW Music App has officially announced their platform is one of the first social media platforms that allow artists to launch their own fan tokens and monetize engagement with their community. Music fans can use the tokens to buy, rent and listen to their creations simultaneously, fans will reach to a new level of song ownership including access to unreleased content, exclusive experiences and livestreams.

“We want to provide a platform where artists are able to fully monetize themselves instead of just their music, which is the only revenue stream they have.”





The Music Industry’s Dilemma

As regulations laid out on www.Copyright.gov, record labels can receive up to 50% of music royalties, with featured artists getting 45%, and non-featured musicians and vocalists the remaining 5% equally. As such, the people who are working hard on music, the artists themselves, receive little to nothing for their creations.

With INFLOW, artists will earn passive income every time their token is bought. It’s now possible for the biggest economic producers in the music industry to generate wealth for themselves the right way – and fans are joining the ride as well.

Before an artist signs with a record label, fans are the only ones who generate the majority of their value. Isn’t it better to reward them by getting them involved? Alexander Yoseph (CEO) and Richard Melkonian embarked on their quest to find the right solution within two years. Yoseph realized that artists were not receiving the same monetary benefits as their counterparts in the agency industry. Teaming up with Melkonian, the duo combined their skills in artist management, decentralized exchanges and token economics consulting. Melkonian has over 7 years of coding experience with solidity and javascript and is also an award-winning producer and composer with the Royal Opera House in London.

INFLOW Revolutionizes the Music Industry

Decentralized Labels: INFLOW is the first platform that allow artists to launch their own cryptocurrency and access a new type of revenue stream through NFTs/Tokens. A new way to monetize without dealing with copyrights/royalties.

INFLOW Music App was founded in Los Angeles, California, and plans to revolutionize music by monetizing the relationship between artists and fans. In celebration of the release, the brand held a launch event during SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas. Music artists are able to earn through the sales of their tokens.

Advisors and investors to the INFLOW Music App include Consensys, Protocol Labs, Dapper Labs, Warner Music Group, Live Peer, and many. The app launched with Grammy Award winning artists, such as producers Mike & Keys, King Chip, Domo Genesis, Casey Veggies, Stonez the Organic, and more!

Future plans include adding in other industries through INFLOW Sports and INFLOW Social, giving international fans a chance to connect with their favorite heroes.

To learn more about INFLOW Music App and how it is helping artists and fans, visit their website or connect with the team through their social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

