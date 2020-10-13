Inflation is Short of the Fed’s Goal

#Fed #inflation

The Fed is determined to drive inflation higher from marks it considers extremely low. For that to happen, 1st it must convince the market and consumers that prices will accelerate going forward.

The Key problem is that the measures that bond traders and strategists rely on for longer-run inflation expectations can often give conflicting/confusing signals.

No one can agree on how best to use or decipher such signals, with even the Fed seemingly reticent to narrow the messages.

The Fed’s economists recently reviewed a mix of more than 20 gauges. Yet depending on which measure considered, inflation is still short of the Fed’s average 2% goal or may have exceeded it already.

With the Fed planning to keep rates near Zero until price pressures re-emerge, it is not academic question.

The prospect of a reversal and economic reflation lifted yields on US debt to the highest in months last week, skewing the yield curve to near its steepest in 4 yrs and bringing on bets on rate increases. While those bets dipped amid stop-start talks over a new aid/relief/ stimulus package, their resilience is a reminder for traders of what’s at stake in nailing the outlook for inflation.

