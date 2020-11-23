Indonesian Rupiah IDR/USD (IDR=X) Metastock Charts and Technical Analysis

$IDR #Indonesian #Rupiah #KnightsbridgeLive #Metastock #FX #Trade

Indonesian Rupiah

Ticker: IDR=X

Price: IDR14145

IDR/US Dollar Exchange Rate

Today’s Forex Rates

IDR/USD FX Polls

Economic Events

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 14,383.80.

The projected upper bound is: 14,277.91.

The projected lower bound is: 13,973.29.

The projected closing price is: 14,125.60.

Candlesticks

During the past 10 bars, there have been 8 white candles and 0 black candles for a net of 8 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 30 white candles and 12 black candles for a net of 18 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 72.0268. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 7 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 33.12. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 2 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -11. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 7 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 1 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX IDR= closed down -10.000 at 14,140.000. Volume was 54% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 134% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 14,140.000 14,155.000 14,130.000 14,140.000 30

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 14,101.00 14,558.20 14,707.03 Volatility: 6 7 14 Volume: 47 57 67

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX IDR= is currently 3.9% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of IDR= (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on IDR= and have had this outlook for the last 34 periods.