In This Age of Lockdowns Escaping Civilization Seems Ideal

Here, I talk about of the mega changes tourism has endured since the start of the COVID virus chaos.

Seven South by The Ritz-Carlton

Having covered everything from the decline of commercial flights, to the crippling global economy, and the each nation’s innovative solutions to combat Y 2020’s unprecedented losses, it now comes as no surprise that isolated getaways and private travel are the fashion.

As new waves of infectious virus cases force every country, state and in the world is in-and-out of a strict lockdown, escaping civilization seems ideal.

Just a 90-min flight from Miami, this British Overseas Territory began a gradual reopening on 1 October. Despite implementing new restrictions on mass leisure travel and enforcing government-led testing protocols, Cayman Islands is revered for its diverse selection of beach resorts, which provide facilities for deep-sea fishing excursions, SCUBA diving and snorkeling. Showcasing an array of wildlife, from endangered iguanas to seabirds, Cayman Islands is home to some of the most luxurious penthouses by Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman, Casa Luna, and Provenance Properties.

Comprising of more than 300 islands, the South Pacific archipelago of Fiji is famed for its rugged landscapes, palm-lined beaches and coral reefs with clear lagoons. Encompassing major islands such as Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, the region has recently declared itself COVID-free, though commercial flights in the area will be restricted until March 2021. Upon completing a series of rigorous testing protocols at Nadi Airport, all visitors are invited to explore the region’s multitude of resort and yachting experiences.

Phulay Bay, Thailand

If for whatever reason you find yourself in excess of $100,000 in medical insurance, it may be time to rearrange your to do list. Repositioning Thailand right to the Top, this Southeast Asian country known for its tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, ancient ruins and ornate temples displaying figures of Buddha, has begun loosening its border control with an all-new set of regulations. Beyond the routine testing and flight limitations, all guests will be required to provide evidence of $100,000 in medical insurance, among other conditions.

Phulay Bay, Thailand

Home to Phulay Bay, 1 of just 5 Ritz Carlton Reserve locations worldwide, on the west coast by the Andaman Sea, Thailand has long proven to be the go-to destination for an array of wealthy visitors and adventurers seeking experiences deep in the lush, forested North. Replete with safari-style tents, the nation invites thrill seeking, nature lovers to sleep alfresco as herds elephants wander across the Anantara Golden Triangle.

