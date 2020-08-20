In America if You Tested Positive, Do You Have C-19 Coronavirus?

In America if You Tested Positive, Do You Have C-19 Coronavirus?

  • In April 2020, Minnesota state senator and family physician Scott Jensen came out with a strong critique against the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for how doctors were to certify C-19 fatalities on the death certificate
  • In July, Dr. Jensen came under investigation by the state medical board and faced disciplinary action and loss of his medical license after an anonymous complaint was filed against him, alleging he had been spreading misinformation about how death certificates are categorized during the medical emergency chaos.
  • 28 July 2020, Dr. Jensen announced the Minnesota Medical Board had dismissed the allegations against him
  • CDC director Robert Redfield recently admitted that financial policies likely have resulted in artificially elevated hospitalization rates and death toll statistics. Brett Giroir with the US Health and Human Services Department also told lawmakers the C-19 coronavirus death statistics the HHS has been receiving from states “are over-inflated
  • Perhaps the most egregious misrepresentation of reality is the media’s conflating a positive test result with the actual disease, C-19. “COVID-19” refers to a clinical diagnosis of someone who exhibits severe respiratory illness characterized by fever, coughing and shortness of breath. If you test positive but are asymptomatic, you do not “have COVID-19” and should not be counted as a “COVID-19 case

