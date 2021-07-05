#COVID19 #infection #recovered #immunity #vaccinated #FDA

“If you have had COVID-19, please do not get vaccinated” — Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, MD, PhD, a cardiac surgeon and patient advocate, has warned the FDA that “clear and present danger” exists for those who have had COVID-19 and subsequently get vaccinated.

Evidence from Washington University School of Medicine shows long-lasting immunity to COVID-19 exists in those who have had and recovered from the natural infection

At both 7 months and 11 months after infection, most of the participants had bone marrow plasma cells (BMPCs) that secreted antibodies specific for the spike protein encoded by SARS-CoV-2

The BMPCs were found in amounts similar to those found in people who had been vaccinated against tetanus or diphtheria, which are considered to provide long-lasting immunity

The antibody protection gained in those who’ve recovered from COVID-19 is likely to continue “indefinitely”

Vaccination may be more dangerous for those who’ve had COVID-19, as the immune response reactivated by the COVID-19 vaccine may trigger inflammation in tissues where the viral antigens are present

The benefits of experimental COVID-19 vaccination may not outweigh the risks, especially if 1 has already had COVID-19.

