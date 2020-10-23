If the ‘Crime Family’ Allegations are Not Enough, There are Lots of Reasons Not to Elect Joe Biden

#JoeBiden #CrimeFamily #debate #election

‘Ah come on‘ Joe Biden, 77 anni, shows no enthusiasm, makes lots of gaffes, smirks, and does not have the energy to be President. It is smart for him to hide much of what he intends to do as he did in Thursday night’s debate. And the MSM is not going to demand to know what he intends to do if he is elected.

A Biden Presidency would not be pretty for our Republic or the world, here is why, as follows:

1) Joe Biden is 77 anni, has difficulty working a full day, and has a deteriorated mentally. He appears physically and mentally incapable of handling a job as demanding as the US Presidency.

2) Joe Biden has been in politics since Y 1972. The Big Q: Does anyone believe that someone who has been in office that long without accomplishing much of anything is going to sweep in and change everything for the better?

3) Joe Biden has promised to halt all construction on a border wall, cancel the bilateral agreement with Mexico that stops many illegals from making it here, end deportations for anyone other than felons, and push through a massive amnesty for illegal aliens.

4) Joe Biden plans to ban the sale of new AR-15s and then demand that owners of AR-15s sell them to the government or sign up on a gun registry.

5) Joe Biden has publicly said he no longer supports the Hyde Rule, which prevents federal money from being used for abortion. Put another way, he intends to use your tax dollars to kill unborn and born babies.

6) Joe Biden is open to locking the country down again over Coronavirus.

7) Joe Biden has said many times that he intends to ban fracking.

8) Joe Biden is extremely liberal. His career ACU rating is 12.67%, meaning he only agreed with conservatives 12.67% of the time.

9) Joe Biden has a reputation for putting his hands all over women and children, was credibly accused of sexual assault by his former aide.

10) Joe Biden admits that he advised Hussein Obama not to go through with the SEAL raid that took out Osama Bin Laden.

11) Electing Joe Biden after months of rioting by liberals in liberal cities will send a message that Americans are OK with that Burn Loot Murder behavior.

12) Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, refuse to say whether they will attempt to ‘pack’ the Supreme Court.

13) Joe Biden has signaled that he is open to getting rid of the legislative filibuster in the Senate, which is extremely dangerous and has the potential to destabilize our Republic.

14) Kamala Harris was the single most progressive liberal member of the Senate and Joe Biden made her his Vice-Presidential running mate.

15) Barack Hussein Obama and Joe Biden presided over the slowest post-war economic recovery in American history. Big Q2: Is he the man we want shepherding the economy after the economic damage caused by The China Act of War Virus and the lockdowns?

The above are 15 reasons, there are a 1000 more. And if you watched the debate Thursday, you saw his dishonesty 1st hand as President Trump put him on Front Street.

“There were Five Big Questions above that were not on the list above but should be, with Joe Biden’s answers with a statement by him attested under oath.

“Given all of the above, Question #1: Why did not Joe Biden while serving as Vice President for 8 years, not 4 years like Mr. Trump to date, implement many of his so-called Platform Issues and has waited until now to bring them follow for the American people?

“Question #2: why did Joe Biden and then President Obama deplete key medical supplies such as masks and ventilators for instance.

“Question #3: why did not he or then President Obama force key medical companies to reduce their dependence on China for key products?



“Question #4: why does Joe Biden deny the millions of dollars his family made when it has been editorialized by the Press:1.) son – Hunter, 2.) brother – Joe, 3.) brother – Frank, 4.) Biden’s youngest daughter, Ashley, and her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, and 5.) Joe’s sister – Valerie Biden Owens.



“The family made millions off of Joe’s Vice Presidential status, yet Joe himself refuses to admit it.“

And the last of many more questions

Question $5: Why? Perhaps he should be subpoenaed by Congress and put under Oath so that the Truth can come out for the American People want to know and judge for themselves.

However, the real Big question is why did not the debate monitor which did her bests under the circumstances force answers.

“Plus, bringing of Trump’s tax returns constantly is just stupidity for it is not required by Law and would not be smart to do it for everyone to interfere with an IRS auditing procedures,” declared political analyst and business resurgence expert Bruce WD Barren.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!