Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh Sets Its Sight On Winter 2021 Debut

Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh is set to launch in the Cambodian capital in early 2021, marking the brand’s first venture into one of Asia’s most dynamic cities.

With 247 guestrooms including 43 suites, the new contemporary-meets-colonial property is scheduled to open in January 2021 in the heart of Phnom Penh’s Doun Penh district with the hotel website currently taking bookings from Jan. 15, 2021 onwards.

“Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh offers much in terms of modern comfort and convenience that travelers would look for in a five-star city hotel,” said Herman Kemp, general manager of Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh. “Not to mention an unbeatable location that’s within easy walking distance to the Royal Palace, National Museum and riverside.”

Conceived by award-winning, Singapore-based SCDA Architects and Thailand-based PIA Interior, the hotel’s centerpiece is a beautifully restored French heritage building known as the Colonial House. Rumored to have been built as a royal residence for a princess in the early 1900s, the architects have gone to great lengths to restore the villa, which now serves as the property’s main entrance and lobby.

Meanwhile, the interiors of the hotel will reflect Cambodia’s diverse heritage, seamlessly blending Khmer architectural accents, French colonial influences, and specially-commissioned artworks by contemporary Cambodian artist, FONKi.

Guests will have a choice of five dining venues including The Attic, an old world speakeasy-style bar that sits tucked away in the eaves of the Colonial House, as well as a stunning indoor/outdoor open-plan dining concept called FiveFive Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, where diners can enjoy Instagram-worthy views of the Phnom Penh skyline alongside refreshing cocktails and lively DJ performances.

Facilities at Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh include an outdoor tropical infinity pool, a 24-hour fitness centre, 1,400 square meters of meeting and event space, including the Regency Ballroom. The hotel will also have a world-class spa, Jivapita Spa, offering a range of bespoke body and facial treatments.

Moreover, guests staying on the hotel’s Club floors will have access to the Regency Club Lounge, which includes daily breakfast, evening canapés and drinks, as well as a private terrace.

Health and Hygiene

Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh is committed to ensuring the highest level of health and safety compliance when the hotel opens early next year. “We delayed our opening in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the impact the pandemic has had on Cambodia, affecting international travel and severely limiting the number of business and leisure travelers to Phnom Penh,” said Mr Kemp. “This delay has allowed ample time for enhanced hygiene and guest safety measures.”

Additionally, the property will operate in accordance with Hyatt’s Global Care and Cleanliness Commitment to reimagine all touchpoints of the guest experience to provide a safe environment. Examples include mandatory face coverings for staff and guests in all indoor public areas, daily temperature checks for all staff upon arrival, socially-distanced seating arrangements in meeting rooms, F&B outlets and recreational facilities, contactless check-in and check-out service, as well as regularly updated health and safety training protocols for staff. Guests will also be given complimentary personal protective equipment kits containing premium masks, alcohol wipes and other comfort supplies upon arrival.

Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh is currently taking bookings on the hotel website for stays from Jan. 15, 2021 onwards. Rates for its entry-level ‘1 King Bed’ guestroom category will begin at USD 180.

For more information, please visit: hyattregencyphnompenh.com

Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh – Guestroom with Palace views

Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh – Colonial House Lobby