Huge Convertible Share Offering For Nio

#Nio published a press release detailing a proposal to issue $1.3 billion in senior convertible notes.

According to the release, the company plans to release $650 million worth of senior convertible notes due in 2026.

It will also release $650 million in senior convertible notes due in 2027.

Although the company is vague, Nio did say it plans to use proceeds to fund general corporate operations and strengthen its balance sheet.

But what does this really mean?

For those unfamiliar, a senior convertible note is a debt security that takes priority.

Essentially, the notes convert into a predefined amount of common stock shares. Both startups and well-established companies rely on this type of financing.

That is because senior convertible notes give companies easy access to the proceeds. Plus, actually issuing the notes is relatively inexpensive.

Right now there is no need to panic.

As with the recent secondary offering, Nio took advantage of recent positive sentiment to strengthen its cash position.

Granted, investors would certainly appreciate more information about the general corporate operations that need funding.

However, following the success of Nio Day and the rally leading up to it, now appears to be the perfect time for such a financing move.

Plus, consider just how expensive some of the new initiatives will be — solid-state battery tech is not exactly cheap!

Nio closed up 3.780 at 62.700. Volume was 81% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 53% wider than normal.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

Nio gapped up today (bullish) on normal volume. Possibility of a Runaway Gap which usually signifies a continuation of the trend. Four types of price gaps exist – Common, Breakaway, Runaway, and Exhaustion. Gaps acts as support/resistance.

Nio is currently 207.4% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend.

Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into Nio (mildly bullish).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on Nio and have had this outlook for the last 2 periods.

Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that Nio is currently in an overbought condition.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

During the past 50 bars, there have been 29 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 8 white candles.

A rising window occurred (where the top of the previous shadow is below the bottom of the current shadow).

This usually implies a continuation of a bullish trend.

There have been 6 rising windows in the last 50 candles–this makes the current rising window even more bullish.