Huaneng Lancang River Hydropower (600025:SS) Metastock Charts Looks Like a Strong Buy

Huaneng Lancang River Hydropower

Ticker: 600025:SS

Price: CNY4.34

Recommendation: Strong Buy

Business Summary

Huaneng Lancang River Hydropower Inc. is a China-based company principally engaged in the development, investment, construction, operation and management of hydropower projects.

The Company’s main product is electrical energy. The Company operates its business in domestic market.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 4.10.

The projected upper bound is: 4.52.

The projected lower bound is: 4.17.

The projected closing price is: 4.34.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 3 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 2 white candles.

A long lower shadow occurred. This is typically a bullish signal (particularly when it occurs near a low price level, at a support level, or when the security is oversold).

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 58.1818. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 62.14. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 64 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 87. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 13 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

HUANENG POWER closed down -0.010 at 4.340. Volume was 53% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 6% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 4.350 4.360 4.280 4.340 17,000,356

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 4.28 4.18 3.87 Volatility: 20 27 29 Volume: 30,224,648 34,943,292 33,467,562

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

HUANENG POWER is currently 12.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 600025.SS at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 600025.SS and have had this outlook for the last 10 periods.