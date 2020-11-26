Hua Xia Bank (600015:SS) Worth Watching, Buy on Dips

$600016 #HuaXiaBank #China #Stocks $HEFFX #FXAffiliate

Hua Xia Bank

Ticker: 600015:SS

Price: CNY6.410

Recommendation: Buy

Business Summary

HUA XIA BANK CO., Limited (the Bank) is a China-based commercial bank.

The Bank operates its business through absorbing public deposits; issuing short, medium and long term loans; arranging domestic and foreign settlement; the acceptance and discount of bills; issuing financial bonds; issuing, cashing and selling government bonds as an agent; buying and selling government and financial bonds; interbank business; buying and selling foreign exchanges by itself or as an agent; bank card business; providing services and guarantee of letter of credit; collecting and delivering payment as an agent; providing safe box deposits; foreign exchange settlement and sales; part-time insurance agency business and other businesses.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 6.57.

The projected lower bound is: 6.26.

The projected closing price is: 6.41.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 3 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 2 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 56.8628. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 59.44. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 94 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 84. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 13 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

HUA XIA BANK closed up 0.050 at 6.410. Volume was 51% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 0% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 6.350 6.440 6.350 6.410 12,606,596

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 6.34 6.25 6.49 Volatility: 19 16 23 Volume: 23,519,884 21,223,824 24,861,706

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

HUA XIA BANK is currently 1.2% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into 600015.SS (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 600015.SS and have had this outlook for the last 12 periods.