How to Travel to Australia Without Leaving Home

#Australia #travel #home

As it is now travel is largely off the table, but that is not going to stop us from having a staycation inspired by our favorite destinations.

This trip we are heading to the Southern Hemisphere to the land of Oz: Australia.

The size of the country-continent makes it impossible to sum up all there is to see and experience, but one thing we do know is that there’s something for absolutely everyone, we are talking world-class wineries from Adelaide to the Yarra Valley, stunning natural scenery from Queensland to Tasmania, unique cultural heritage in Canberra and the Northern Territory, and, of course, incredible art and cuisine from Sydney to Melbourne.

While restaurants as far as Brisbane and Bondi have just begun to reopen, sadly, the country remains off-limits to most leisure travelers.

That does not mean we cannot enjoy a taste of Australia at home.

Here is how you can enjoy an Australia-inspired vacation from wherever you are in the world right now.

Enjoy your virtual travels.