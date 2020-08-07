How To Stay Healthy on a Budget – University Edition

In university, many of us find it to be a mind game getting food. Whether it’s contemplating if take away is worth the money or summoning up the energy to go to the store, also which store, the convenience store or the super market. There’s so many options. You need to save money, yet your tired and have to study. But your gaining weight, you need to focus a little more on your health. Here’s what to do.

Consider Your Diet

Consider the type of foods you as a person like to eat. Maybe you cook traditional food, or maybe you cook to survive, maybe you cook for gains in the gym. Think about it. Who are you and what do you want out of your food. Remember, healthy is easy, and it gives you energy.



Healthy does not mean salads, no sauces, long cooking, no snacks. Healthy means eating in moderation.



University student Ivy Heffernan does this.

“I have classes 4 out of 5 working days a week and homework for 3 of those days along with work and going to the gym. So my schedule is pretty busy, this is how i like to keep healthy. My essentials are chicken breasts, rice, soy sauce. These 3 things i actually eat most nights, how i cook it varies on the additional ingredient i have left in my kitchen. Chicken, broccoli, capsicum, carrots chopped up in a pan with pepper, salt, Italian seasoning, sweet chili sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sometimes a little ketchup. It mixes well. Then you boil the rice in a pot with some salt and there you go. There’s a meal that tastes amazing and only takes 20 minutes of your night. You may think this is a lot but when you consider the benefits that come with it. It’s worth it, save money and stay healthy. I only spend 20 pounds a week buying groceries at the super market.



My advice is to buy carbs, rice. Buy meats, chicken breast, fruits for when you want sugar, bananas and tangerines, and lastly, vegetables, capsicum, carrots, broccoli. Buy some yogurt for when you want something sweet. Also, buy a drink you like, whether it be flavored water, coffee, milk, juice, buy it. There you go, you’re happy and satisfied for the week. Sometimes when i want a different snack though, i can buy something small from the convenience store knowing i’m back to my healthy kitchen after it.”

Go Grocery Shopping Once a Week

Why? Because this way your fridge and pantry is stocked with foods you planned to eat. And if you read the above reason, than you know what you plan to eat now.



Shopping once a week will save you time and its a good way to budget if you get your money once a week like many university students do.

Don’t go grocery shopping at an expensive or small store. Go to a big discount supermarket, you will save a lot more than you think if you do. When your there, pull out your calculator, have your budget ready, and add up everything you put in your basket so you know what extra you got on your budget to get things you like. It’s that easy.