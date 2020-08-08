How the C-19 Coronavirus Tests Work, Hang on Does Not Work

#C19coroncvirus #testing #CDC #commoncold

In a classic illustration of how C-19 coronavirus testing works or does not work: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tested positive for the virus just hours before he was to meet with President Trump, Thursday, 6 August 2020, and then tested negative 2X a few hours later.

The opposing results are an example of how confusing the whole testing process is.

In the 1st test, Governor DeWine took what is known as a rapid-result test. It showed him being positive for coronavirus. Later in the day he took a standard PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that takes a little longer to give a result, but is known to be more accurate, and tested negative 2X.

His wife and staff tested negative too, but the whole scenario questions whether rapid-result tests should even be used. But no matter which test 1 takes, having a common cold can confuse the results too, as there are 7 different coronaviruses known to cause respiratory illness in humans, all of which can trigger a positive result, including the Common Cold.

The CDC admits this on its website, saying, “there is a chance a positive result means that you have antibodies from an infection with a virus from the same family of viruses (called coronaviruses), such as the one that causes the common cold.”

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!