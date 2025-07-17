Hotels as Art Galleries in Asia

London Curates a Hong Kong Art Trail

The Hari Hong Kong has launched a cultural immersion experience that guides guests through the remarkable rota of art adorning its walls and Wan Chai neighbourhood’s exciting art scene. “The Hari Art Trail” is underpinned by a personalised art tour with the hotel’s in-house art ambassador, practicing artist Bibek Rai, who shares anecdotes behind the hotel’s eclectic art collection and contemporary design. Spanning a variety of mediums including installations, mixed media, surreal photographs, graphic paintings, three-dimensional images and digital film pieces, the art is curated by London-based art advisory A Space For Art, which also selects works for sister hotel The Hari London. Following Bibek’s art tour, guests are encouraged to continue the art trail by visiting two of Wan Chai’s hidden gems; 1960s tenement block turned creative hub Foo Tak Building and appointment-only gallery PHD Group.

An Umbrella Village in the Sky

In a salute to Chiang Mai’s Bo Sang Umbrella Village, Meliá Chiang Mai’s signature restaurant Mai Restaurant and Bar and executive The Level Lounge make for a visual marvel. Guests enter the 21st floor under an arch that pays homage to a nearby temple, to be greeted by large lit installations of umbrella ribs clinging to the ceiling and various artworks of umbrella canopies hung on the walls, such as those made from antique Chiang Mai textiles and bamboo frames. Concentric patterns in the likes of gun metal gray, periwinkle and soft amber hues reference umbrella tops in a striking yet subdued way.

250 Oil Paintings Detail Life in Vietnam

Opening doors on Vietnam’s rich culture, talented Vietnamese artists were commissioned by The Anam Mui Ne, which opened in January 2023, to create 250 unique oil paintings for each room and suite, as well as the lobby and hallways. The artists include painters Bui Van Quang, who is renowned for his paintings portraying daily Vietnamese life, and Vu Trong Anh, who’s won acclaim for his modern, abstract interpretations of Vietnamese scenery. Pottery art, such as clay vases and statues, made by the Cham people has been included in the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.

The Giant Swing and Kites Galore

Remarkable artwork throughout INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit takes guests on an abstract journey across Bangkok by referencing some of the city’s famed attractions. Beside the hotel’s jewel in the crown, an awe-inspiring infinity pool on the 34th floor, a compelling contemporary interpretation of Bangkok’s Brahman structure The Giant Swing makes for a dramatic photo backdrop. LUZ Bangkok Tapas Bar’s striking angled lines and cabling pay tribute to Rama VIII Bridge. The Kites Eatery’s walls are adorned with kites, depicting the popularity of kite flying at state park Sanam Luang. In addition to striking black and white photography of Bangkok hung on the hotel’s walls, other artistic endeavours include a stairwell between the 31st and 32nd floors that makes for an optical illusion. The Open Living Lounge’s design takes cues from Wat Phra Kaew, with, for example, a golden counter inspired by the temple’s traditional Thai decorations gilded in gold leaf.

Delve Deeply in a Gallery for Wellness

TIA Wellness Resort has painted a new image of a well-rounded, wellbeing approach with the launch of its new art gallery space in May. Building on the tool of creativity as a way to calm the mind and regulate emotions, the new gallery sits alongside TIA’s Creative Space, where daily creativity workshops are hosted. The new gallery space features 32 images. Ten photographs were created by Jeff Courdrec, a French artisan photographer who used an analogue technique for this exclusive collaboration with TIA that delves deeply into its overall wellness philosophy. The abstract art on display reflects the resort’s Zen Splash concept, which is about inspiration, boldness, and creation. These ink images were created by a Hoi An-based calligrapher, Nguyễn Xuân Sinh.

700 Pieces of Art in a Single Setting

Palace Hotel Tokyo, a Forbes Five-Star property overlooking the Imperial Palace gardens, features such a vast art collection that the local gallery that helped install it offers a special tour for guests to introduce some highlights. The more than 700 artworks on display draw inspiration from the hotel’s unique setting, which faces, in one direction, the city’s rich past, with the historic palace grounds. In the other direction, it points toward the future and the vibrant business district of Marunouchi. Many artists who created works here are globally renowned and highly sought after by collectors. The Palace Hotel Tokyo art tour, led by Art Front Gallery, explores major works both in the public areas of the hotel, including the reception lobby, as well as in guest rooms and restaurants, delving into subject, technique, symbolism and more.

Did 13 Emperors Run Out of Luck?

In Vietnam’s former imperial capital, the 122-room Azerai La Residence, Hue is home to an art gallery featuring portraits of all 13 emperors of the Nguyen Dynasty, which ruled Hue from 1802 to 1945. The gallery is believed to be the only place in all of Vietnam where images of all 13 leaders can be viewed in a single location. Hue is steeped in history, and Azerai La Residence, Hue is located just across the Perfume River from many of the area’s most popular historic attractions, including the Citadel and the city’s iconic flagpole.

Apsara in Another Medium

Two of Cambodia’s most iconic luxury heritage hotels – Raffles Hotel Le Royal in Phnom Penh and Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor in Siem Reap – regularly showcase the works of leading Khmer contemporary artists. Raffles Hotel Le Royal recently presented “Sacred Dancers” at the hotel’s Restaurant Le Royal featuring DinArt, one of Cambodia’s most important abstract painters, and Ramya Chuon, who draws inspiration from the country’s legendary Apsara dancers. Raffles Grand Hotel d’Angkor likewise launched a new on-property art series earlier this year featuring a celebrated Khmer painter. The works were displayed in the hotel’s elegant public areas and restaurants. Both exhibitions included partnerships with top local galleries.

Bring the Birds Inside

At Angsana Lang Co, the art isn’t just on the walls — it’s in the trees. The resort’s Birds Sanctuary Photo Gallery is a living exhibition dedicated to the region’s rich birdlife, featuring captivating images contributed by local photographers and nature lovers. Part of the resort’s Stay for Good initiative, the gallery goes beyond aesthetics, doubling as an environmental awareness project that highlights the importance of biodiversity and conservation in Central Vietnam. Open to all visitors, the space invites guests to slow down and engage with nature through photography — and perhaps even add their own work to the collection. For those inspired to look beyond the frame, Angsana also offers guided birdwatching excursions around its lush wetlands and coastline. It’s a resort where art, nature, and guest participation come together beautifully.