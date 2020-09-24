Honorius and Bloodstockauction.com Raising Money for Ronald McDonald House Westmead

Knightsbridge Stallion Honorius standing privately at Larneuk and Bloodstockauction.com have been successfully raising money for Ronald McDonald House Westmead. Over $5000 has been raised so far and there is still plenty of time to make a donation and secure a service to Honorius.

The only way the public can secure a service to Honorius in 2020 is to buy it via Bloodstockauction.com via a donation to Ronald McDonald House Westmead.

Issaree Suwunnavid CEO of Knightsbridge said “we are very pleased with how well the donations are progressing.”

Bred to be a Champion Honorius is an impressive stallion with an impeccable pedigree and strong racing credentials that will prove to be popular in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, UK and Singapore, a strong turf stallion that performed at the highest grade Honorius is set to be a future star. He is by proven sire in both hemispheres, HOLY ROMAN EMPEROR, a Coolmore owned sire of ten individual Group 1 winners in seven different countries.

HOLY ROMAN EMPEROR is the sire of 82 stakes winners worldwide including Hong Kong legend BEAUTY ONLY, Caulfield Cup and Dual Derby winner MONGOLIAN KHAN, Hong Kong superstar DESIGNS ON ROME, international sprinter RICH TAPESTRY, Thousand Guineas winners HOMECOMING QUEEN (UK) and ROLLOUT THECARPET (NZ).

Honorius is out of Irish mare, Zarinia, also dam of South African Champion and Horse Of The Year, IGUGU, winner of four Group 1 events and ten races in all.

Like his sire, Honorius was a dual winning 2 year old. Later in his 2 year old season, he demolished his rivals by almost 3 lengths when taking out the Juvenile Stayers at Rosehill over 1800m.

He then went on to run 3rd in the Listed Ming Dynasty and 2nd in the Group 3 Gloaming Stakes to DUNDEEL (NZ) back in 2012.

Honorius added several other stakes placings to his name, running 3rd in the Group 1 Champion Stakes again to DUNDEEL (NZ) and PROISIR, and then 2nd in the Group 3 Robinson Stakes to HVASSTAN.

In late 2013, Honorius also picked up a Group 3 win in the Craven Plate at Randwick, beating MASKED MARVEL (GB) and VAQUERA (NZ).

This auction is for a 2020 nomination only.

Payment terms are subject to Bloodstockauction.com’s Terms and Conditions, therefore payment is due within 2 business days.

Stud Terms and Conditions apply to every aspect except payment as per stallion agreement supplied by the Stud.

This stallion nomination is being offered with consent from the stud – it is not a share .

. Insurance is recommended to protect against the mare not going in foal, the stallion dying or being unable to serve – please contact Gow Gates Insurance for more details.

Ronald McDonald House Westmead gives seriously ill children the best gift of all – their families. The House is a warm and supportive home-away-from-home for families of children travelling to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead for treatment.

A safe and welcoming environment where families can stay connected, and parents can communicate more easily with their child’s medical team. 2018 saw Ronald McDonald House Westmead completely transformed into a purpose-built, 60 room accommodation facility to be able to cater to more families in need.