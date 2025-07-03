Hong Kong Reclaims Its Spot as a Global Financial Powerhouse

By Shayne Heffernan, Founder of Knightsbridge Group



Hong Kong is back in the spotlight



Solidifying its place as a top-tier financial hub, and the numbers prove it. The 2024 Global Financial Centres Index recently ranked it #3 worldwide, edging past Singapore and cementing its reputation as a global powerhouse.

Having spent over four decades trading across Asia, I’ve watched this city evolve, and its resurgence feels like a natural step in its journey. What makes Hong Kong stand out isn’t just its past glory—it’s the way it’s adapting to today’s world with a mix of strategic advantages and forward-thinking moves that keep it ahead of the curve.

What sets Hong Kong apart starts with its role as a gateway to Mainland China. Sitting at the heart of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) initiative, it’s become a bridge for cross-border financial services and fintech growth into China, thanks to regulatory sandboxes and smart partnerships that ease the way.

Hong Kong’s GDP in 2024 was approximately $406 billion USD, ranking it 38th globally, according to World Bank estimates.

The service sector dominates, contributing over 91% to GDP, with finance, trade, and tourism as key drivers, per Hong Kong government data.

Unemployment rate stood at 3.0% in May 2025, reflecting a stable labor market, as reported by the Census and Statistics Department.

Inflation rate averaged 2.1% in 2024, driven by housing and food costs, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

Total exports of goods reached $567 billion USD in 2024, with China as the largest market (48%), per government trade statistics.

Financial services account for 18% of GDP, with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) listing 2,571 companies as of June 2025.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows were $110 billion USD in 2023, making Hong Kong a top global recipient, per UNCTAD.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 19,450 points on July 2, 2025, reflecting a 12% year-to-date gain, per market data.

Government reserves totaled $460 billion USD in June 2025, providing a strong fiscal buffer, as reported by the HKMA.

Real estate and construction contribute 11% to GDP, with property prices rising 5% in 2024, per CBRE Group analysis.

The Greater Bay Area (GBA) initiative aims to integrate Hong Kong with nine mainland cities, targeting a $1.6 trillion economic zone by 2035, per official plans.

Hong Kong’s port handled 18.3 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2024, ranking it the world’s third-busiest, per World Shipping Council.

Public debt was 0.7% of GDP in 2024, one of the lowest globally, showcasing fiscal discipline, per International Monetary Fund (IMF) data.

The financial sector employs over 250,000 people, representing 6.5% of the workforce, as per HKMA statistics.

Tourism revenue hit $30 billion USD in 2024, with 35 million visitors, rebounding from pandemic lows, per Hong Kong Tourism Board.

The city’s regulators, like the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), have crafted a system that balances stability with innovation. They’ve rolled out a Fintech Supervisory Sandbox for testing new tech, handed out virtual banking licenses to players like ZA Bank and WeLab Bank to shake up competition, and put clear rules in place for crypto, requiring SFC licensing for virtual asset trading platforms.

It’s a setup that welcomes bold ideas while keeping things secure.

Hong Kong’s strength also lies in its funding ecosystem and innovation network. Startups and big firms alike can tap into government subsidies, venture capital, private equity funds, and the stock exchange to raise cash and grow fast.

The city buzzes with incubators, accelerators, and university partnerships that churn out fintech talent, encouraging collaboration across industries. Add to that a pro-fintech government vision, where policies and agencies work hand in hand, and you’ve got a magnet for innovation and capital. As someone who’s seen markets rise and fall, I can say Hong Kong’s ability to link East and West gives it a unique edge to lead the next wave of digital finance, virtual assets, and cross-border breakthroughs.

This resurgence isn’t just good news for Hong Kong—it’s a signal for the whole region. At Knightsbridge, we’re active in Asia’s fintech markets, watching closely as this hub opens doors for growth. The city’s blend of tradition and tech aligns with our focus on building lasting value, and we’re excited to see how it shapes the financial landscape ahead.

Shayne Heffernan is the founder of Knightsbridge Group, a financial services firm specializing in investment, private equity, capital markets, and fintech. With over 40 years of trading experience in Asia, Heffernan brings sharp insights to global markets.