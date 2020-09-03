Hong Kong: HANG SENG INDEX (.HSI) Sentiment Remains Under Pressure

$HSI #HongKong #Index #HangSeng #Trading #Markets #Asia

HANG SENG INDEX

Ticker: .HSI

Price: 24972.26

Hong Kong News

A surge in technology stocks failed to boost markets in Hong Kong and China on Wednesday, as sentiment remained under pressure from lingering US-China tensions and delays in the development of a vaccine candidate.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 per cent to 25,120.09, while the Shanghai Composite ended 0.2 per cent lower.

The US government will go after more Chinese-made apps following the crackdown on TikTok and WeChat, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said in an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday. The market will need some time to digest some of the negative factors, so the Hang Seng will stay around the 25,000 level.

Other technology stocks in Hong Kong rose as well, following an upwards trend in the US. The Hang Seng Tech Index of 30 top technology stocks rose 3.1 per cent on Wednesday. Benchmark heavyweight Tencent Holdings rose 1.1 per cent, while China Literature, the mainland’s largest online publisher which is owned by Tencent, jumped 10.5 per cent. JD rose 7.4 per cent to a record high of HK$332.

Summary

HSI serves as a market benchmark that reflects the overall performance of the Hong Kong stock market. Its free float-adjusted mkt-capitalization-weighted stk-mkt index and used to record and monitor daily changes of the largest companies of the market.

Price Performance

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

The projected upper bound is: 25,932.15.

The projected lower bound is: 24,025.37.

The projected closing price is: 24,978.76.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 19 white candles and 31 black candles for a net of 12 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 18.1549. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 46.84. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 42 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -94. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 6 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

HANG SENG INDEX closed down -142.730 at 24,977.359. Volume was 41% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 35% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 25,026.990 25,216.020 24,854.580 24,977.359 1,114,538,240

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 25,280.60 25,148.03 25,552.04 Volatility: 16 24 30 Volume: 1,738,910,976 1,916,351,616 1,972,093,056

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

HANG SENG INDEX is currently 2.2% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of .HSI at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on .HSI and have had this outlook for the last 4 periods.