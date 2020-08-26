Hong Kong: HANG SENG INDEX (.HSI) Likely To Struggle For The Next Few Days

$HSI #HongKong #Index #HangSeng #Trading #Markets #Asia

HANG SENG INDEX

Ticker: .HSI

Price: 25486.22

Hong Kong News

Hong Kong finished with a small loss Tuesday after earlier declines narrowed when the government relaxed social distancing restrictions, allowing restaurants to serve until 9pm beginning Friday.

Stocks perked up on the announcement after falling as much as 0.8 per cent. The Hang Seng benchmark finished with a 0.3 per cent loss at 25,486.22. That left it below 25,500 after it closed Monday above that level – at 25,551.58 – for the first time in five weeks.

The Hang Seng Tech Index of Hong Kong’s 30 largest tech companies declined 1.5 per cent.

Among the day’s decliners were the two stocks– besides Alibaba– that will be added to the Hang Seng Index on September 7. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi slid 1.7 per cent, while pharmaceutical developer Wuxi Biologics lost 3.7 per cent. The pair made spectacular gains last week – Xiaomi shot up 18.4 per cent; Wuxi jumped 10.5– after being tapped to join the Hang Seng Index.

Summary

HSI serves as a market benchmark that reflects the overall performance of the Hong Kong stock market. Its free float-adjusted mkt-capitalization-weighted stk-mkt index and used to record and monitor daily changes of the largest companies of the market.

Price Performance

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 24,965.88.

The projected upper bound is: 26,522.40.

The projected lower bound is: 24,497.44.

The projected closing price is: 25,509.92.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 28 black candles for a net of 6 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 78.9571. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 56.50. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 35 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 103.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 9 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

HANG SENG INDEX closed down -65.359 at 25,486.221. Volume was 28% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 31% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 25,586.990 25,621.080 25,352.260 25,486.22 11,350,837,376

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 25,249.44 25,037.55 25,625.93 Volatility: 19 26 30 Volume: 1,548,668,800 1,893,984,128 1,958,899,328

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

HANG SENG INDEX is currently 0.5% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of .HSI at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on .HSI and have had this outlook for the last 23 periods.