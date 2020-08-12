Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388.HK) HEFFX Outlook

$0388.HK #HongKong #Exchanges #Clearing #Stocks #Trading #Markets

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Ticker: 0388.HK

Price: HKD3774.00

Business Summary

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is principally engaged in the operation of stock exchanges.

The Company operates through five business segments. The Cash segment includes various equity products traded on the Cash Market platforms, the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The Equity and Financial Derivatives segment includes derivatives products traded on Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited (HKFE) and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK) and other related activities.

The Commodities segment includes the operations of the London Metal Exchange (LME).

The Clearing segment includes the operations of various clearing houses, such as Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited, the SEHK Options Clearing House Limited, HKFE Clearing Corporation Limited, over the counter (OTC) Clearing Hong Kong Limited and LME Clear Limited.

The Platform and Infrastructure segment provides users with access to the platform and infrastructure of the Company.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 403.86.

The projected lower bound is: 348.29.

The projected closing price is: 376.08.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 25 white candles and 25 black candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 36.8613. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 57.64. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 14 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 36. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

HKEX closed unchanged at 374.000. Volume was 12% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 12% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 375.000 379.600 370.400 374.000 6,091,648

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 374.86 336.93 274.03 Volatility: 27 51 38 Volume: 5,203,242 8,026,627 5,822,151

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

HKEX is currently 36.5% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into 0388.HK (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 0388.HK and have had this outlook for the last 83 periods.