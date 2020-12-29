Home Price Gains Remained Strong In October

S&P Dow Jones Indices today released the latest results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, the leading measure of U.S. home prices. Data released today for October 2020 show that home prices continue to increase across the U.S. More than 27 years of history are available for these data series, and can be accessed in full by going to https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/.

Please note that transaction records for September 2020 for Wayne County, MI are now available. Due to delays at the local recording office caused by the COVID-19 lockdown, S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic were previously unable to generate a valid September 2020 update of the Detroit S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller indices.

However, there are not a sufficient number of records for the month of October for Detroit. Since Wayne is the most populous county in the Detroit metro area, S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic are unable to generate a valid Detroit index value for the December release. When the sale transactions data fully resume and sufficient data are collected, the Detroit index values for the month(s) with missing updates will be calculated.

YEAR-OVER-YEAR

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, covering all nine U.S. census divisions, reported an 8.4% annual gain in October, up from 7.0% in the previous month. The 10-City Composite annual increase came in at 7.5%, up from 6.2% in the previous month. The 20-City Composite posted a 7.9% year-over-year gain, up from 6.6% in the previous month.

Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego continued to report the highest year-over-year gains among the 19 cities (excluding Detroit) in October. Phoenix led the way with a 12.7% year-over-year price increase, followed by Seattle with an 11.7% increase and San Diego with an 11.6% increase. All 19 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending October 2020 versus the year ending September 2020.

MONTH-OVER-MONTH

The National Index posted a 1.4% month-over-month increase, while the 10-City and 20-City Composites both posted increases of 1.4% and 1.3% respectively, before seasonal adjustment in October. After seasonal adjustment, the National Index posted a month-over-month increase of 1.7%, while the 10-City and 20-City Composites both posted increases of 1.6%. In October, all 19 cities (excluding Detroit) reported increases before and after seasonal adjustment.

ANALYSIS

“The surprising strength we noted in last month’s report continued into October’s home price data,” says Craig J. Lazzara, Managing Director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “The National Composite Index gained 8.4% relative to its level a year ago, accelerating from September’s 7.0% increase. The 10- and 20-City Composites (up 7.5% and 7.9%, respectively) also rose more rapidly in October than they had done in September. The housing market’s strength was once again broadly-based: all 19 cities for which we have October data rose, and all 19 gained more in the 12 months ended in October than they had gained in the 12 months ended in September.

“We’ve noted before that a trend of accelerating increases in the National Composite Index began in August 2019 but was interrupted in May and June, as COVID-related restrictions produced modestly-decelerating price gains. Since June, our monthly readings have shown accelerating growth in home prices, and October’s results emphatically emphasize that trend. The last time that the National Composite matched this month’s 8.4% growth rate was more than six and a half years ago, in March 2014. Although the full history of the pandemic’s impact on housing prices is yet to be written, the data from the last several months are consistent with the view that COVID has encouraged potential buyers to move from urban apartments to suburban homes. We’ll continue to monitor what the data can tell us about this question.

“Phoenix’s 12.7% increase led all cities for the 17th consecutive month. Seattle (11.7%) and San Diego (11.6%) repeated in second and third place. Prices were strongest in the West and Southwest regions, but even the comparatively weak Midwest and Northeast (up 7.7% and 7.9% respectively) performed creditably well.”

SUPPORTING DATA

Table 1 below shows the housing boom/bust peaks and troughs for the three composites along with the current levels and percentage changes from the peaks and troughs.

2006 Peak 2012 Trough Current Index Level Date Level Date From Peak

(%) Level From Trough

(%) From Peak

(%) National 184.61 Jul-06 134.00 Feb-12 -27.4% 229.93 71.6% 24.5% 20-City 206.52 Jul-06 134.07 Mar-12 -35.1% 235.77 75.9% 14.2% 10-City 226.29 Jun-06 146.45 Mar-12 -35.3% 248.58 69.7% 9.9%

Table 2 below summarizes the results for October 2020. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices are revised for the prior 24 months, based on the receipt of additional source data.

October 2020 October/September September/August 1-Year Metropolitan Area Level Change (%) Change (%) Change (%) Atlanta 165.24 1.2% 1.0% 6.8% Boston 244.76 1.5% 1.6% 9.4% Charlotte 180.93 1.3% 1.2% 8.6% Chicago 153.88 1.0% 1.3% 6.3% Cleveland 139.83 1.2% 1.2% 9.5% Dallas 205.50 1.4% 0.9% 6.5% Denver 238.85 0.9% 0.6% 7.0% Detroit — — 0.9% — Las Vegas 206.78 0.8% 0.8% 6.4% Los Angeles 312.49 1.1% 1.3% 8.4% Miami 263.20 1.4% 1.1% 6.8% Minneapolis 194.81 1.1% 1.0% 7.8% New York 215.09 1.9% 1.5% 6.0% Phoenix 222.80 1.7% 1.9% 12.7% Portland 261.33 0.7% 1.4% 8.9% San Diego 292.85 1.7% 1.8% 11.6% San Francisco 286.45 0.9% 1.3% 7.7% Seattle 283.41 1.1% 1.2% 11.7% Tampa 242.67 1.6% 1.3% 8.6% Washington 253.47 1.3% 1.0% 8.2% Composite-10 248.58 1.4% 1.3% 7.5% Composite-20 235.77 1.3% 1.3% 7.9% U.S. National 229.93 1.4% 1.2% 8.4% Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data through October 2020

Table 3 below shows a summary of the monthly changes using the seasonally adjusted (SA) and non-seasonally adjusted (NSA) data. Since its launch in early 2006, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices have published, and the markets have followed and reported on, the non-seasonally adjusted data set used in the headline indices. For analytical purposes, S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes a seasonally adjusted data set covered in the headline indices, as well as for the 17 of 20 markets with tiered price indices and the five condo markets that are tracked.

October/September Change (%) September/August Change (%) Metropolitan Area NSA SA NSA SA Atlanta 1.2% 1.4% 1.0% 1.3% Boston 1.5% 1.9% 1.6% 1.8% Charlotte 1.3% 1.5% 1.2% 1.3% Chicago 1.0% 1.6% 1.3% 1.7% Cleveland 1.2% 1.9% 1.2% 1.1% Dallas 1.4% 1.5% 0.9% 1.1% Denver 0.9% 1.4% 0.6% 1.0% Detroit — — 0.9% 1.2% Las Vegas 0.8% 1.1% 0.8% 0.9% Los Angeles 1.1% 1.3% 1.3% 1.5% Miami 1.4% 1.6% 1.1% 1.1% Minneapolis 1.1% 1.5% 1.0% 1.3% New York 1.9% 1.8% 1.5% 1.4% Phoenix 1.7% 1.7% 1.9% 2.0% Portland 0.7% 1.4% 1.4% 1.6% San Diego 1.7% 2.2% 1.8% 2.0% San Francisco 0.9% 1.3% 1.3% 1.6% Seattle 1.1% 2.1% 1.2% 2.2% Tampa 1.6% 1.6% 1.3% 1.2% Washington 1.3% 1.5% 1.0% 1.5% Composite-10 1.4% 1.6% 1.3% 1.4% Composite-20 1.3% 1.6% 1.3% 1.4% U.S. National 1.4% 1.7% 1.2% 1.4% Sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic Data through October 2020

