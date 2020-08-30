Home Away from Home:Koh Samui, Thailand

#home #Koh Samui #Thailand

We are partial to Koh Samui, but overall the Thai islands in general have a lot of potential and see a lot of interest from North American buyers.

Home ownership rates in Thailand are particularly high, in fact, higher than they are in the US and UK and that is a result of foreign buyers.

When you are browsing Koh Samui listings, you will be met with this: buying in the Thai islands brings your dreams of owning a waterfront mansion with beautiful scenery and a private pool within reach.

To buy in Thailand, you will have to follow the Thai real estate regulations, not unlike ones you will encounter in other countries around the world.

Essentially, in buying property in Thailand, the buyer gets a 30-yr lease or secured leasehold on the land, as approved by the government

Have a health week, Keep the Faith!