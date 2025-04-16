Holy Thursday Traditions: A Journey Through Catholic Practices

By Shayne Heffernan

Holy Thursday, also known as Maundy Thursday, marks the beginning of the Paschal Triduum—the three holiest days in the Catholic Church, leading up to Easter Sunday. As a Catholic and financial analyst, I’ve always been deeply moved by the rich traditions of this day, which commemorate the Last Supper, the institution of the Eucharist, and Jesus’ washing of His disciples’ feet. These practices, rooted in centuries of Church history, are both liturgical and cultural, varying across the globe while remaining united in their focus on Christ’s love and sacrifice. Let’s explore the key traditions of Holy Thursday, drawing from Catholic practices and cultural expressions.

Liturgical Traditions: The Heart of Holy Thursday

Holy Thursday’s primary tradition is the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, celebrated in the evening to reflect the timing of the Last Supper, which occurred at sundown on the Jewish Passover. This Mass is a cornerstone of the day, emphasizing three key events: the institution of the Eucharist, the establishment of the priesthood, and Jesus’ command to love one another. During the Mass, the priest washes the feet of parishioners—often 12 individuals, symbolizing the 12 apostles—reenacting Jesus’ act of humility when He washed His disciples’ feet (John 13:1-15). This ritual, known as the Mandatum (from the Latin for “commandment”), underscores Christ’s call to serve others with love and humility.

Another significant liturgical practice is the procession of the Blessed Sacrament to an Altar of Repose. At the end of the Mass, the Eucharist is carried in a solemn procession to a side altar, often decorated with flowers, where it remains for adoration. This represents Jesus’ time in the Garden of Gethsemane, where He asked His disciples to keep watch with Him before His arrest (Matthew 26:36-46). Catholics are encouraged to stay and pray in adoration, often late into the night, mirroring the disciples’ vigil. The Roman Missal invites the faithful to continue this adoration “for a suitable length of time during the night,” a practice that fosters deep reflection on Christ’s impending Passion.

The stripping of the altar follows the procession, a stark ritual where the priest removes all decorations, linens, and candles from the main altar. This symbolizes Jesus being stripped of His garments before the crucifixion and marks the Church’s entry into mourning. The sanctuary remains bare, and the tabernacle is left empty until the Easter Vigil, reflecting the absence of Christ’s presence during His Passion and death.

In many dioceses, the Chrism Mass is celebrated on Holy Thursday morning, though it can be moved earlier in Holy Week for practical reasons. During this Mass, the bishop consecrates the holy oils—Oil of the Sick, Oil of Catechumens, and Holy Chrism—used for sacraments like Baptism, Confirmation, and Anointing of the Sick throughout the year. Priests renew their ordination vows, and the faithful are encouraged to attend, though it’s not obligatory. This tradition, dating back to at least the 5th century, underscores the unity of the diocese and the sacred role of the priesthood.

The Seven Churches Visitation: A Pilgrimage of Prayer

A beloved tradition in many Catholic communities is the Seven Churches Visitation, which originated in Rome in the 16th century under St. Philip Neri. After the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, the faithful visit seven churches to pray at the Altar of Repose in each, reflecting on seven key moments of Christ’s Passion, from His agony in Gethsemane to His crucifixion (e.g., Luke 22:39-46 for the first station). This practice, popular in places like Latin America, Italy, Poland, and the Philippines, is a spiritual pilgrimage that keeps the faithful “watching” with Jesus, as He asked His disciples to do. In urban areas, Catholics might visit seven different churches, while in rural settings, families may pray the seven stations within one church, adapting the tradition to their circumstances.

Cultural Traditions Around the World

Holy Thursday is rich with cultural traditions that complement its liturgical focus, reflecting local customs while honoring the day’s significance. In many German-speaking regions, Holy Thursday is called Green Thursday (Gründonnerstag), a name possibly derived from the green liturgical vestments used in medieval times or a corruption of the German word for mourning, “grunen,” into “grün” (green). Families traditionally eat green foods like spinach salad or soups made of green herbs, a practice that may also tie to the Jewish Passover’s use of bitter herbs, symbolizing renewal and springtime.

In the Azores, Holy Thursday is known as Almond Day, where sugared almonds are a popular treat, adding a festive touch to the day. In Eastern Slavic cultures, the day is called Clean Thursday, reflecting an ancient tradition of thorough cleansing—both physical and spiritual. Homes are cleaned, and people bathe or shave in preparation for Easter, a custom noted by St. Augustine as early as the 5th century. This cleansing echoes the spiritual purification of the day, as penitents were historically absolved to receive Communion on Easter Sunday.

In Malta, Holy Thursday is dubbed Ħamis ix-Xirka (Communion Thursday), and families participate in the tradition of is-seba’ visti (the seven visits), similar to the Seven Churches Visitation, praying at altars of repose across different churches. In the United Kingdom, the Royal Maundy service is a historic tradition dating back to King Edward I, where the monarch distributes Maundy money—special coins in red and white purses—to senior citizens, one man and one woman for each year of the sovereign’s age. In 2025, with King Charles at 76, 152 recipients will receive these coins at Durham Cathedral, honoring their Christian service.

In some traditions, particularly in Slavic and Oriental Orthodox communities, Holy Thursday includes unique practices like the Twelve Passion Gospels in Greek churches, where a procession with a large cross bearing Christ’s image takes place, accompanied by the tolling of bells and the striking of the cross to symbolize His crucifixion. In Czechoslovakia, as noted in historical accounts, families eat “Judases” (a type of bread) and greens, preparing Easter foods while focusing on the day’s solemnity.

Family and Home Traditions

At home, many Catholic families observe Holy Thursday with practices that deepen their connection to the day. A Holy Thursday meal often incorporates symbolic foods inspired by the Passover, such as unleavened bread (like matzoh or crackers), bitter herbs (spinach or celery dipped in salt water), and lamb to recall the Passover lamb fulfilled in Christ. Some families, like mine, opt for roast beef if lamb isn’t preferred, keeping the meal festive yet simple given the constraints of Holy Week. Haroset, a mixture of apples and raisins symbolizing the mortar used by the Israelites in Egypt, is another common addition.

Families may also practice acts of service, inspired by Jesus’ washing of the feet. Parents might wash their children’s feet, or family members can draw names to perform small acts of kindness for each other throughout the day. Setting the table with care—using the best linens and dressing up—adds to the solemnity, reflecting the importance of the Last Supper. Some families hold a Christian adaptation of a Passover Seder, focusing on the Christian significance of the meal without imitating Jewish rituals, as a way to teach children about the historical roots of their faith.

A Day of Deep Meaning

Holy Thursday is a day of profound significance, blending liturgical solemnity with cultural richness. From the Mass of the Lord’s Supper and the Seven Churches Visitation to regional customs like Green Thursday meals and Royal Maundy, these traditions invite Catholics to enter deeply into the mystery of Christ’s love and sacrifice. As I reflect on these practices, I’m reminded of their power to unite us across generations and cultures, drawing us closer to the heart of our faith. Whether through prayer, service, or a shared meal, Holy Thursday calls us to live out Jesus’ command to love one another, preparing our hearts for the sorrow of Good Friday and the joy of Easter.

Shayne Heffernan is a Catholic writer and financial analyst who has covered markets and culture for over two decades. He is the founder of Knightsbridge, a global investment firm.

Sources: Catholic Culture, Wikipedia, National Catholic Register, Catholic News Agency, Britannica, Hallow.