Holy Roman Emperor Still Producing Big Winners

The progressive Jadoomi (2c Holy Roman Emperor – South Sister, by Sakhee) confirmed his class when racing clear to win the valuable Arqana sales race at Longchamp on Saturday afternoon.

Third on his first two starts, the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained colt won his maiden in comfortable fashion last month and stepped up to a mile for the first time on Saturday. Mickael Barzalona settled the bay in mid-division, pushing him along from three furlongs out and improved to lead a furlong and a half from home. Racing clear, he won by seven lengths with ease, leaving his rivals to fight for placings.

Jadoomi earned owner Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum €125,000 with Saturday’s success- quite the profit on his €75,000 yearling purchase. Bred by Elevage Du Moratalla, the son of Castle Hyde Stud sire Holy Roman Emperor is out of a full-sister to Tin Horse.

He is Timeform’s highest rated 2YO ever by Danehill.

Out of a Secretariat mare, like Storm Cat, A.P. Indy, Gone West etc.

Top performers include Romanised (Irish 2,000 Guineas-Gr.1, Prix Jacques le Marois-Gr.1, Minstrel Stakes-Gr.2 (x2)), Homecoming Queen (1,000 Guineas-Gr.1), Morandi (Criterium de Saint-Cloud-Gr.1), Well Timed (German Oaks-Gr.1, Diana-Trial-Gr.2), Designs On Rome (Hong Kong Classic Cup-Gr.1, Hong Kong Gold Cup-Gr.1 (x2)), Beauty Only (The Hong Kong Classic Mile-Gr.1, Chairman’s Trophy-Gr.2 (x2), Jockey Club Mile-Gr.2), Rich Tapestry (Santa Anita Sprint Championship-Gr.1, Al Shindagha Sprint-Gr.3), Sheidel (Oakleigh Plate-Gr.1, Sensis Stakes-Gr.3, Cape Grim Beef Stakes-Gr.3), Glorious Empire (Sword Dancer Stakes-Gr.1, Bowling Green Stakes-Gr.2), Mongolian Khan (NZ Derby-Gr.1, Australian Derby-Gr.1, Caulfield Cup-Gr.1), Banimpire (5 Group wins inc. Ribblesdale S.-Gr.2), Mango Diva (Kilboy Estate S.-Gr.2), Rich Legacy (May Hill S.-Gr.2), Parvaneh (Badener Stutenpreis-Gr.2) etc.