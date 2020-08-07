Hocquart Longines Preview: A battle of three parties

There are three parties amongst the six runners declared in the Prix Hocquart Longines (Gr2), a prep race for the Grand Prix de Paris (Gr1) contested on Saturday at Deauville over 12.5 furlongs. First, the first two in the Prix du Lys (Gr3), run at ParisLongchamp over 1m4f 25 days ago and won by Volkan Star (Sea the Stars) ahead of Ketil (Karakontie). Then there is the Prix du Jockey Club (Gr1), over 2,100 meters, in which Port Guillaume (Le Havre) finished fifth and Pao Alto (Intello) sixth. Finally, there are two undefeated runners, Italian Derby winner Tuscan Gaze (Galileo) and Dick Whittington (War Command), who has never run at this level …

The official ratings currently lean towards the French Derby, but we may have reached a point in the season, later than usual, beyond which classifications need to be refined.

1. KETIL (c3, USA by Karakontie and Matroshka, by Red Ransom) Rating: 104lbs

Trained at Chantilly, bred by his owner, he was impressive for his victorious debut over one mile at 2, then disappointing in a Listed race, he ended his season by winning over the Deauville all-weather track in a class 2 race. Highly anticipated for his return this year, over 10.5 furlongs at Chantilly, he was unable to do anything against Hurricane Dream, who went undefeated to the start of the Prix du Jockey Club (Gr1) and failed there. Second in the Prix du Lys for his 1m1/2 debut, Ketil rallied to finish near the winner Volkan Star, whom he faces again here.

2. VOLKAN STAR (g3, IRE by Sea the Stars and Chicago Dancer, by Azamour) Rating: 106lbs

Trained in England, bought a million pounds at the Newmarket sales, gelded at the end of the year at 2, he had just failed in the Zetland Stakes (Gr3), over 10 furlongs, after winning his first race over the mile. Second at four lengths behind Mishriff, since winning the Prix du Jockey Club (Gr1), for his comeback, he then pleasantly won in a Listed over the same distance. For his debut over 1m1/2, he won from start to finish but looked under pressure in the last 100 yards.

3. TUSCAN GAZE (c3, IRE by Galileo and Crystal Glaze, by Rainbow Quest) Rating: 104lbs

Trained in Italy, he started his career for his breeders in England, where he won for his debut at 2, then for his comeback this year at Newbury. Sold to Italian interests afterwards, he has just won the Italian Derby (Gr2), over 11 furlongs in Rome, by a nose.

4. PORT GUILLAUME (c3, FRA par Le Havre and Keira, by Turtle Bowl) Rating: 109lbs

Trained at Deauville, bought € 55,000 at the Deauville sales, he was undefeated in three outings since his debut this winter at Cagnes-sur-Mer. He beat Gold Trip by a good length before the latter won the Prix Greffulhe (Gr2), then ran honourably to take the fifth place in the Prix du Jockey Club, coming from far back, too late and without having a clear run.

5. DICK WHITTINGTON (g3, FRA par War Command and Loutka, by Trempolino) Rating: –

Trained at Deauville, bred by his owner, gelded last winter, he has run and won easily twice this season at Saint-Cloud over 10.5 and 12.5 furlongs and will try his luck at this level for the first time.

6. PAO ALTO (c3, FRA par Intello and Peaceful Love, by Dashing Blade) Rating: 109lbs

Trained at La Teste-de-Buch in Gironde, bought € 160,000 at the Deauville yearling sales, he was beaten by a more advanced stablemate on his debut at Deauville last summer, then won twice, including the Critérium de Bordeaux (L), before being declared a non-runner in the Critérium de Saint-Cloud (Gr1). Winner of the Prix La Force (Gr3) thanks to a sharp turn of foot for his comeback, he couldn’t get a clear run in the Prix du Jockey Club, then was hampered as he was trying to find momentum, and took some time to recover, finishing well in 6th.

Il y a trois partis dans les six partants du Prix Hocquart Longines (Gr2), tremplin vers le Grand Prix de Paris (Gr1) disputé samedi à Deauville. D’abord celui des deux premiers du Prix du Lys (Gr3), couru à ParisLongchamp sur 2 400 mètres il y a 25 jours et remporté par Volkan Star (Sea the Stars) devant Ketil (Karakontie). Il y a ensuite celui du Prix du Jockey Club (Gr1), sur 2 100 mètres, dans lequel Port Guillaume (Le Havre) finit cinquième et Pao Alto (Intello) sixième. Il y a enfin celui des invaincus, le vainqueur du Derby italien Tuscan Gaze (Galileo) et Dick Whittington (War Command), qui n’a jamais couru à ce niveau…

Les handicapeurs penchent pour le moment pour le Derby français, mais on est peut-être arrivé à un point de la saison, plus tard que d’habitude, au-delà duquel les hiérarchies se redéfinissent.

1. KETIL (m3, USA par Karakontie et Matroshka, poar Red Ransom) Valeur théorique : 47kg

Entraîné à Chantilly, élevé par son propriétaire, il a été impressionnant pour ses débuts victorieux sur 1 600 mètres à 2 ans, décevant ensuite dans une Listed, il a terminé sa saison en s’imposant sur PSF à Deauville dans une course de classe 2. Très attendu pour son retour cette année, sur 2 100 mètres à Chantilly, il n’a rien pu faire contre Hurricane Dream, qui partit invaincu au départ du prix du Jockey Club (Gr1) et y échoua. Deuxième du Prix du Lys pour ses débuts sur 2 400 mètres, il a fondu pour finir sur le gagnant Volkan Star, qu’il retrouve ici.

2. VOLKAN STAR (h3, IRE par Sea the Stars et Chicago Dancer, par Azamour) Valeur théorique : 48kg

Entraîné en Angleterre, acheté un million de livres aux ventes de Newmarket, castré en fin d’année de 2 ans, il venait d’échouer dans les Zetland Stakes (Gr3), sur 2 000 mètres, après avoir gagné sa première course sur 1 600 mètres. Deuxième à quatre longueurs de Mishriff, depuis gagnant du prix du Jockey Club (Gr1), pour sa rentrée, il s’est imposé plaisamment ensuite dans une Listed sur la même distance. Pour ses débuts sur 2 400 mètres, il a s’est imposé de bout en bout mais après avoir pris de l’avance, il a semblé plafonner en fin de parcours.

3. TUSCAN GAZE (m3, IRE par Galileo et Crystal Glaze, par Rainbow Quest) Valeur théorique : 47kg

Entraîné en Italie, il a débuté sa carrière pour ses éleveurs en Angleterre, où il a gagné pour ses débuts à 2 ans, puis pour sa rentrée cette année à Newbury. Passé sous une casaque italienne ensuite, il vient de gagner d’un nez le Derby italien (Gr2) sur 2 200 mètres à Rome.

4. PORT GUILLAUME (Le Havre et Keira, par Turtle Bowl) Valeur théorique : 49,5kg

Entraîné à Deauville, acheté 55 000 € aux ventes de Deauville, il était invaincu en trois sorties depuis ses débuts, cet hiver à Cagnes-sur-Mer. Vainqueur de Gold Trip de plus d’une longueur avant que ce dernier ne remporte le Prix Greffulhe (Gr2), Port Guillaume a ensuite couru honorablement pour prendre la cinquième place du Prix du Jockey Club, venant de très loin, trop tard et sans avoir la voie libre, prendre une prometteuse cinquième place.

5. DICK WHITTINGTON (War Command et Loutka, par Trempolino) Valeur théorique : –

Entraîné à Deauville, élevé par son propriétaire, castré l’hiver dernier, il a couru et gagné facilement deux fois cette saison à Saint-Cloud sur 2 100 et 2 500 mètres et tentera pour la première fois sa chance à ce niveau.

6. PAO ALTO (Intello et Peaceful Love, par Dashing Blade) Valeur théorique : 49,5kg

Entraîné à La Teste-de-Buch en Gironde, acheté 160 000 € aux ventes de yearlings à Deauville, il a été battu par un compagnon d’écurie plus avancé pour ses débuts à Deauville, l’été dernier, puis a gagné deux fois ensuite, dont le Critérium de Bordeaux (L), avant d’être déclaré non-partant dans le Critérium de Saint-Cloud (Gr1). Lauréat du Prix La Force (Gr3) au prix d’une vive accélération, pour sa rentrée devant Force Atlantique, il a tardé à trouver le passage dans le Prix du Jockey Club, puis a été gêné au moment de se relancer, et a mis du temps à retrouver son action, finissant bien sixième.