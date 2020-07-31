#NHL #Hockey #Flag #NationalAnthem
NHL Players Stand in Solidarity During Anthem All Across the League in Stunning Display of Patriotism
The NHL, who KNOW THEIR FANS and respect them, stood together, some arm-in-arm, for the National Anthem, and it was not just 1 team, it was across the league.
The NHL sent a huge message to the rest of the sports world and America in general saying “we will not participate in your pandering SJW circus.”
And it was not just 1 team, it was across the league.
Thank you NHL for being amazing, patriotic, and respecting The Flag, our police, military, and your fans.
And if you do not already watch the NHL, now would be a great time to start.
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
The following two tabs change content below.
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Drives Around C-19 Coronavirus Chaos - July 31, 2020
- Hockey, America’s ‘New’ National Pastime (Video) - July 31, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - July 31, 2020