Hockey, America’s ‘New’ National Pastime (Video)

NHL Players Stand in Solidarity During Anthem All Across the League in Stunning Display of Patriotism

The NHL, who KNOW THEIR FANS and respect them, stood together, some arm-in-arm, for the National Anthem, and it was not just 1 team, it was across the league.

The NHL sent a huge message to the rest of the sports world and America in general saying “we will not participate in your pandering SJW circus.”

Thank you NHL for being amazing, patriotic, and respecting The Flag, our police, military, and your fans.

And if you do not already watch the NHL, now would be a great time to start.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!