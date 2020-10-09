Here Is The Long And Short Of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

$FB #Facebook #SocialMedia #USA #Nasdaq #Stocks #Trading #Markets

Facebook

Ticker: NASDAQ:FB

Price: $263.76

Business Summary

Facebook, Inc. is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces.

The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus.

Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Instagram enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends.

Messenger allows communicating with people and businesses alike across a range of platforms and devices.

WhatsApp Messenger is a messaging application that is used by people around the world and is available on a range of mobile platforms.

Its Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform offers products that allow people to enter an interactive environment to play games, consume content and connect with others.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 285.43.

The projected lower bound is: 243.31.

The projected closing price is: 264.37.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 21 white candles and 29 black candles for a net of 8 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 36.7276. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 51.07. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 24 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 65. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 11 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FACEBOOK INC A closed up 5.640 at 263.760. Volume was 33% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 35% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 259.750 264.620 259.149 263.760 16,312,762

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 260.71 266.04 221.99 Volatility: 32 50 57 Volume: 18,487,836 25,089,636 23,290,868

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FACEBOOK INC A is currently 18.8% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of FB.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on FB.O and have had this outlook for the last 17 periods.