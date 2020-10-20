Here is Some of What We Know About Hunter Biden, Imagine What President Trump Knows…

#PresidentTrump #BidenCrimeFamily #JoeBiden #HunterBiden

"Do we have 2 systems of justice, 1 for Democrats and 1 for Republicans?" — Paul Ebbing

President Trump called out The Biden Family as corrupt and criminal and said it is only because US Attorney General Bill Barr is nice’ that his Democratic rival was not “locked up 5 weeks ago” signaling the President knows a lot more that we do.

What we know

President Trump has ramped up his attacks on The Biden Camp, drawing on accusations that his Democratic opponent is a “criminal” and attacking his son, Hunter Biden.

Asked by a reporter on Monday if this was his strategy in the final stretch of the campaign, President Trump said: “Joe Biden is a criminal and he has been a criminal for a long time.” And he said the MSM journalists aid and abet the Biden’s crimes “for not reporting it.”

As evidence, President Trump said to “read his laptop,” a reference to a water damaged laptop computer owned by Hunter Biden that is the subject of the scandalous stories in the Rupert Murdoch-owned NY Post.

Here’s what we know about Hunter Biden, 50 anni, the son of the former US Senator from Delaware and Democratic Presidential nominee:

UKRAINE: From Y 2014 to 2019, while his father was US VP, Hunter Biden, a lawyer and lobbyist, served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian nat gas company.

Joe Biden, when Barack Hussein Obama’s VP, sought the removal of Ukraine’s Top prosecutor to protect Burisma and Hunter from a corruption investigation.

Joe Biden publicly acknowledged that he lobbied for the dismissal of the prosecutor, but added that the EU and IMF had also sought his removal because he was seen as not being aggressive enough in pursuing corruption.

Hunter Biden, in an interview with ABC News, said he displayed “poor judgment” in his past business dealings but did not engaged in any wrongdoing.

IMPEACHMENT: Democrats in the US House of Representatives opened an impeachment inquiry in September 2019 after a whistleblower revealed that President Trump had sought to pressure the Ukrainian President into launching an investigation of The Bidens.

The Democratic-majority House approved articles of impeachment against President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress but the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted him of both charges.

A report released last month by Senate Republicans into Hunter Biden’s Ukraine dealings did not point to any wrongdoing by Joe Biden.

NEW YORK POST: The NY Post last week revived the Hunter Biden allegations with a story claiming it obtained documents from a water damaged laptop owned by him that was brought in to a Delaware shop for repairs in April 2019 but abandoned.

The NY Post claims that e-Mails found on the laptop showed that Hunter Biden introduced his father to a Burisma advisor, Vadym Pozharskyi, in Y 2015 and contradict Joe Biden’s claims that he never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings.

The NY Post said the shop owner handed the laptop over to the FBI and also made a copy of the hard drive and gave it to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani for protection.

BIDEN RESPONSE: A Biden Campaign spokesman said there is no record of a meeting between the former Vice President and Mr. Pozharskyi, but Mr. Pozharskyi confirms it.

Asked by a reporter about the NY Post report, Joe Biden said: “I have no response. It’s another smear campaign, right up your alley.”

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), who led The Trump Impeachment in the House, said it was more dirty tricks.

“For more than a year, Trump has been desperate to create a scandal around his opponent,” Mr.Schiff said. “He even tried to extort a foreign country into smearing Joe Biden, but failed.

“Trump was caught and impeached over it,” Mr. Schiff said. “Now he’s at it again. Different scheme. Same corrupt President.”

SOCIAL MEDIA: Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)blocked sharing of links to the NY Post article, saying there were questions about its veracity, a move which Republicans denounced as partisan censorship. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) also limited distribution.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later expressed regret over how Twitter handled its communications surrounding the article, calling it “not great.”

Despite his mea culpa, a Republican-controlled Senate committee is seeking appearances by Mr. Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to testify about alleged anti-conservative bias.

RUSSIA: The Biden Campaign suggests that the laptop story could be a disinformation campaign mounted by Russia, which was accused of meddling in the 2016 US election.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe rejected that claim Monday saying, “The intelligence community does not believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that, the data is real.”

THE FBI: Republicans have asked for the FBI to reveal what it knows about the laptop.

“Are they covering up just because Hunter Biden might be engaged in things that also maybe should have been investigated and possibly prosecuted?” said US Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Then there is China, that story is really amazing…

Again, The Big Q: Do we have 2 systems of justice, 1 for Democrats and 1 for Republicans?

The Big A: We will soon know.

