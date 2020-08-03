HEFFX Projects Over 30% Upside For Astellas Pharma (4503.T)

$4503.T #Astellas #Pharma #HEFFX #Tokyo #Japan #Stocks #Trading

Astellas Pharma

Ticker: 4503.T

Price: JPY1706.00

Business Summary

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical products.

The Company is involved in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, Korea, Taiwan and other markets through its subsidiaries.

Its main products include immunosuppressive drug Prograf, overactive bladder agent Vesicare, Protopic ointment for atopic dermatitis, Harnal for prostatic and urethral smooth muscle, and antimycotic agent Funguard, among others.

It also provides pharmaceutical products for gastritis, osteoporosis, hypertension, schizophrenia, rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis and other diseases.

The Company also engages in the research and development of ophthalmology pharmaceuticals through its subsidiaries.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 1,760.45.

The projected upper bound is: 1,811.28.

The projected lower bound is: 1,604.70.

The projected closing price is: 1,707.99.

Candlesticks

A big white candle occurred. This is generally considered bullish, as prices closed significantly higher than they opened. If the candle appears when prices are “low,” it may be the first sign of a bottom. If it occurs when prices are rebounding off of a support area (e.g., a moving average, trendline, or retracement level), the long white candle adds credibility to the support. Similarly, if the candle appears during a breakout above a resistance area, the long white candle adds credibility to the breakout.

During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 27 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 30.9055. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 13 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 45.16. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 42 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -130.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a buy 9 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

ASTELLAS PHARMA closed up 58.000 at 1,708.000. Volume was 52% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 57% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1,665.000 1,710.000 1,656.000 1,708.000 2,692,500

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1,717.70 1,780.09 1,780.07 Volatility: 33 37 40 Volume: 4,097,480 5,184,526 6,015,831

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

ASTELLAS PHARMA is currently 4.0% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 4503.T at a relatively equal pace (neutral).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 4503.T and have had this outlook for the last 21 periods.