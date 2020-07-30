HEFFX Analyst Highlights A-Living Services (3319.HK)

$3319.HK #HongKong #HSI #Heffx #Analyst #ALivingServices #Stocks

A-Living Services

Ticker: 3319.HK

Price: HKD43.90

Business Summary

A-Living Services Co.,Ltd. is an investment holding company mainly engaged in the provision of property management services.

The services mainly include property management services, value-added services to non-property owners, as well as value-added services to property owners.

The property management services include security, cleaning, greening and gardening, repairs and maintenance services.

It also provides consultancy services.

The value-added services to non-property owners primarily consist of sales assistance services.

It also provides advertising, property agency and home inspection services to non-property owners.

The value-added services to property owners include resident services, and property value management services.

The Company operates under the two brands, Agile Property Management and Greenland Property Services.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 40.11.

The projected upper bound is: 47.74.

The projected lower bound is: 40.09.

The projected closing price is: 43.92.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 7 black candles for a net of 4 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 28 black candles for a net of 6 black candles.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 22.0408. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 54.16. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 107 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 17. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 3 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 13 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

A-LIVING closed down -0.900 at 43.900. Volume was 6% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 45% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 45.300 45.450 43.000 43.900 5,125,455

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 44.72 42.02 33.78 Volatility: 60 58 63 Volume: 5,953,156 5,098,658 6,290,039

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

A-LIVING is currently 30.0% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 3319.HK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 3319.HK and have had this outlook for the last 9 periods.