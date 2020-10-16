Have You Had COVID-19?

#COVID19

A new study found that certain symptoms of COVID-19 can linger for months, long after recovery from acute infection.

The research, published in the preprint site, MedRxiv, analyzed short and long-term symptoms in a general adult population and found that 43.4% of COVID-19 cases have symptoms lasting longer than 30 days, and 24.1% experience complications even after 90 days.

The study authors noted that while those who had severe illness are most likely to suffer long-term complications, even people with mild or asymptomatic cases are at risk.

According to Eat This, Not That!, here are the most common lingering symptoms, as follows:

Loss of smell or anosmia. Experts report this is 1 of the Key symptoms of COVID-19 and can last for months, even in patients who have no other signs of illness.

Loss of taste or ageusia. Unfortunately, according to Eat This, Not That! loss of taste may be permanent.

Dizziness. COVID-19 causes dizziness and other symptoms related to the nervous system because the virus wears on the heart and lungs, making it difficult for oxygen to get to the brain. Research shows that 29.7% of patients surveyed experienced this symptom.

Chest pain. A study of Italian patients found that the most common post-COVID-19 symptoms included fatigue, shortness of breath, joint pain, and chest pain, according to JAMA.

Headaches. Data shows that 82% of COVID-19 patients experienced headaches that can often last for months.

Heart palpitations. Research confirms that Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can infect heart cells, causing them to beat irregularly. Dr. Clive Svendsen, professor of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles said in a news release: “While this could be the result of massive inflammation in response to the virus, our data suggest that the heart could also be directly affected by the virus in COVID-19.”

Confusion. Dr. Robert Stevens M.D, at Johns Hopkins Precision Medical Center, says that COVID-19 can have a variety of neurological conditions, including confusion. “I estimate that at least half of the patients I am seeing in the COVID-19 units have neurological symptoms,” he reported.

