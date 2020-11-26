#Happy #Healthy #Thanksgiving
From all of us to all of you.
Keep the Faith!
The following two tabs change content below.
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Have a Healthy, Happy Thanksgiving to All of Our American Friends - November 26, 2020
- Former Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Science Officer Reveals the Truth about Great COVID Hoax - November 25, 2020
- Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street, Stocks Set to Make November the Best Month in 20 yrs - November 23, 2020