#Christmas #Boxing Day

Do you know that when Christmas Day passes, the celebration continues on in some countries.

In the United Kingdom, as well as a number of other countries that used to be part of the British Empire such as Scotland, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa and Canada, Boxing Day is a public holiday that became official in Y 1871.

Boxing Day is traditionally recognized on 26 December, but if that day falls on a Saturday, the celebration moves to the following Monday.

If December 26 is a Sunday, Boxing Day is observed on the following Tuesday.

Our friend and Colleague Bruce WD Barren, has lived in England, Scotland and Australia explained that Christmas Day passes people still celebrate, many with those that they could not be with on Christmas.

Some interesting facts

The term “Boxing Day” was 1st recorded in Y 1833, but the official origin of the name has never been determined. There are many theories, which include the following:

The name is a reference to holiday gifts. A “Christmas Box” in Britain is a name for a Christmas present. Boxing Day was traditionally a day off for servants and the day when they received a gift from their employer. The servants would also go home on Boxing Day to give gifts to their families.

The name is a reference to charity drives. A box to collect money for the poor traditionally and placed in Churches on Christmas day and opened the next day, or Boxing Day.

The name refers to a nautical tradition. When setting sail, ships would carry a sealed box containing money for good luck. If the voyage was a success, the box was given to a priest, opened at Christmas, and the contents then given to the poor.

Have a healthy, Happy and Merry Christmas and Boxing Day, Keep the Faith!