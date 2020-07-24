Great Southern Sale switches to Inglis Digital

As a result of the restrictions currently in place in Victoria, the Great Southern Sale will now form part of the Inglis Digital August (Early) Online Sale, which will be held over five days from August 7-12.This move follows the success of the most recent Inglis Digital July (Early) Online Sale, which grossed in excess of $5.8m.That sale featured a section for Melbourne Gold Yearlings which posted some impressive results, including a sale-topping price of $120,000, an ever-increasing 71% clearance rate and gross in excess of $2.6 million.114 soon to be yearlings will form part of the Great Southern Sale section of the Inglis Digital August (Early) Online Sale and will be offered in original catalogue order.



Supplementary entries for the Great Southern section of the sale will be taken up until July 29. To submit a supplementary entry for the sale, CLICK HERE. The Great Southern Sale has produced a number of highlight results in recent years, boasting graduates such as G1 Lightning Stakes winner Gytrash, G1 Victoria Derby winner Extra Brut and G1 Schweppes Oaks winner Sopressa.



The sale will feature offspring of star stallions such as Exceed and Excel, Dundeel, More than Ready, Smart Missile, So You Think, Toronado, Written Tycoon and first crop stallions including Almanzor, Highland Reel, Impending, Merchant Navy, Russian Revolution, Tosen Stardom and Thronum amongst others.This sale traditionally provides great pinhook opportunities for buyers, an example being the sale-topper from the recent Scone Yearling Sale, a Toronado x Settecento colt who was purchased by Jazcom Thoroughbreds for $10,000 at the 2019 Great Southern Sale, before being sold for a record $180,000 to Hawkes Racing.For a schedule detailing the location of all stock entered for the Great Southern section of the Digital Sale and the contact details for the respective vendors, please CLICK HERE.All rising yearlings will be inspected by a member of the Inglis Bloodstock Team and if you require any information on a catalogued lot, please contact a member of the Team.To view the current Great Southern Sale catalogue CLICK HERE.