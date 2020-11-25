Gratitude Infinite (GIFT.BK) Good Value Stock Worth Looking At

$GIFT #GratitudeInfinite #Thailand #SET #Stocks #Trading #FXAffilate

Gratitude Infinite

Ticker: GIFT.BK

Price: THB1.78

Recommendation: Buy

Join Knightsbridge Live affiliate program and for every referral, you earn a bonus of up to $20,000 plus free trades. The best way to earn extra income!

Business Summary

Gratitude Infinite Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company engaged in the import and distribution of specialty and intermediate chemicals.

The Company manufactures and sells more than 200 chemicals that are used as raw materials in a variety of industries, such as cosmetics, health care products, food, pharmaceuticals, plastics and packaging, printing ink and gratin paint.

The Company is engaged in manufacturing, sourcing, developing and distributing chemical ingredients for: HPC business that offers home care, personal care and cosmetic care products; FBS business, which offers foods, beverage and supplement products; TC business, which is engaged in manufacturing traditional and conventional medicine; and PC business, which offers plastics and coating solutions.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 1.87.

The projected lower bound is: 1.68.

The projected closing price is: 1.77.

Candlesticks

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 4 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 16 white candles and 27 black candles for a net of 11 black candles.

A doji star occurred (where a doji gaps above or below the previous candle). This often signals a reversal with confirmation occurring on the next bar.

A gravestone doji occurred. This often signifies a top (the longer the upper shadow, the more bearish the signal).

A long upper shadow occurred. This is typically a bearish signal (particularly when it occurs near a high price level, at resistance level, or when the security is overbought).

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 82.7586. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 47.98. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 20 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 37. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 3 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

GRATITUDE INFINI closed down -0.010 at 1.780. Volume was 87% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 55% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1.780 1.800 1.780 1.780 52,800

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.76 1.85 2.15 Volatility: 24 31 56 Volume: 196,600 193,226 786,447

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

GRATITUDE INFINI is currently 17.0% below its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of GIFT.BK at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on GIFT.BK and have had this outlook for the last 0 periods.