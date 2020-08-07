Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Deletes YouTube Accounts With Ties To China

$GOOGL #Google #YouTube #USA #China #Nasdaq #Stocks #Trading

Google deleted 2,500 YouTube accounts with connections to China between April and June in an effort to combat the intentional spread of misinformation on the platform.

News of the removal comes as relations between China and the US grow increasingly tense, partly in regard to tech firms based in the Eastern nation. US lawmakers say it could be dangerous for Chinese tech companies to hold American user data, which could be made accessible to the Chinese government.

The fate of TikTok, the popular video-sharing app with 100 million US users and owned by the Beijing-based ByteDance, currently hangs in the balance. Microsoft is currently in talks to acquire TikTok’s US business, but if it doesn’t negotiate an agreement with ByteDance by Sept. 15, the app will be banned, according to President Trump.

Alphabet Inc. is a holding company.

The Company’s businesses include Google Inc. (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X.

The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets.

The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

The Google segment is engaged in advertising, sales of digital content, applications and cloud offerings, and sales of hardware products.

The Other Bets segment is engaged in the sales of Internet and television services through Google Fiber, sales of Nest products and services, and licensing and research and development (R&D) services through Verily.

It offers Google Assistant, which allows users to type or talk with Google; Google Maps, which helps users navigate to a store, and Google Photos, which helps users store and organize all of their photos.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 1,580.68.

The projected lower bound is: 1,432.61.

The projected closing price is: 1,506.64.

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 30 white candles and 20 black candles for a net of 10 white candles.

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 42.1765. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 18 period(s) ago.

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 51.90. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 101 period(s) ago.

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -55. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 9 period(s) ago.

ALPHABET INC A closed up 25.860 at 1,504.950. Volume was 19% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 39% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1,476.150 1,506.270 1,471.900 1,504.950 1,665,261

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1,503.12 1,472.48 1,362.84 Volatility: 29 32 47 Volume: 1,916,885 1,854,893 2,019,893

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

ALPHABET INC A is currently 10.4% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of GOOGL.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on GOOGL.O and have had this outlook for the last 0 periods.