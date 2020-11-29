Good Sleep Means Better Heart Health

Heart failure affects more than 26-M people, but just getting a good night’s sleep may help lower the risk of getting this devastating heart ailment.

Sleep habits are Key to overall good health and new research shows adults with healthy sleep patterns have a much lower risk; 42% lower of heart failure.

Even if the healthy sleepers in the study had other risk factors, their risk of heart failure was still much lower when compared to other study subjects who had unhealthy sleep patterns.

Healthy sleep patterns include being an early riser, sleeping 7 to 8 hrs in a 24-hr frame and having no frequent bouts of insomnia, snoring or feeling sleepy during the day.

According to the study, the risk of heart failure was as follows:

  • 8% lower in those who are early risers
  • 12% lower in those who sleep 7 to 8 hrs daily
  • 17% lower in those who did not have frequent insomnia
  • 34% lower in those reporting no daytime sleepiness

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

