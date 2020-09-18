Gold’s Price is Ranged

Gold’s Price is Ranged

Gold: Technical analysis

Gold prices moved lower unable to gain momentum bouncing at support near the 50-Day MA at 1,932.

Prices pushed back through short term support is seen near the 10-Day MA near 1,944.

Top range resistance is seen near the September highs at 1,979.

Medium-term momentum has turned positive as the MACD index generated a crossover buy signal. This occurs as the MACD line (the 12-Day MA minus the 26-Day MA) crosses above the MACD signal line (the 9-Day MA of the MACD line).

Short-term momentum has turned positive as the fast stochastic generated a crossover buy signal.

The RSI is moving sideways to higher which is a sign of accelerating positive momentum.

There is a 50/50 chance of a brake North or South, I am Neutral gold in here.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

