Gold’s Price is Ranged

Gold: Technical analysis
Gold prices moved lower unable to gain momentum bouncing at support near the 50-Day MA at 1,932.
Prices pushed back through short term support is seen near the 10-Day MA near 1,944.
Top range resistance is seen near the September highs at 1,979.
Medium-term momentum has turned positive as the MACD index generated a crossover buy signal. This occurs as the MACD line (the 12-Day MA minus the 26-Day MA) crosses above the MACD signal line (the 9-Day MA of the MACD line).
Short-term momentum has turned positive as the fast stochastic generated a crossover buy signal.
The RSI is moving sideways to higher which is a sign of accelerating positive momentum.
There is a 50/50 chance of a brake North or South, I am Neutral gold in here.
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
