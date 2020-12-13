Golden Sixty Wins Group 1 Hong Kong International Mile (1600m) at Sha Tin

In making it 11 straight wins with a barnstorming success, Golden Sixty sent Queensland’s Element Hill nursery into celebrations.



Sent out a long odds on favourite, the son of Medaglia d’Oro produced a winning burst of speed in the straight when called upon by regular rider, local star Vincent Ho.



The Francis Lui prepared five-year-old, who had already swept seven black type victories before today, sent his earnings past the A$9 million barrier.



“It’s amazing isn’t it,” winning rider Vincent Ho said immediately after the race. “He really gave his best today.”



“I’m extremely happy with what he’s achieved and I’m really grateful to be riding him.”



“I was far back but I let him slide at the 600 (metre mark) and then I tried to save him until I let him down,” Ho added. “When I asked for him he did really well.”



The win was celebrated by the Hutchins family of Queensland’s Element Hill who bred and sold Golden Sixty at the 2017 Gold Coast Yearling Sale for $120,000.



Golden Sixty’s international Group One success provided a major boost for his half sister by leading first season sire Capitalist heading to January’s 2021 Gold Coast Yearling Sale.



The sale bound filly is the latest foal from the top producing and stakes winning Distorted Humor mare Gaudeamus.



A Group Two winner of the Debutante Stakes at Leopardstown, Gaudeamus is also the dam of four other winners including the stakes performer Igitur.



Her latest yearling, a bay filly by Capitalist, is one of 16 yearlings heading to the 2021 Gold Coast Yearling Sale for Element Hill. She is catalogued as Lot 336.



Josh Hutchins went to $160,000 to secure Gaudeamus at the 2015 National Broodmare Sale carrying the future Hong Kong based champion.



No wonder the Queenslanders are cheering!



Winner: Golden Sixty

Breeding: Medaglia d’Oro-Gaudeamus (Distorted Humor)

Race: HKJC Hong Kong International Mile G1 (1600m)

Sold for: $120,000

Sale: 2017 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale

Vendor: Element Hill

Buyer: Riversley Park/Enigma Farm

Earnings: HK$52,845,600 (approx A$9,050,000)

Owner(s): Stanley Chan Ka Leung

Trainer: Francis Lui