Gold Prices Finished at 2-Week Highs

By on

Like stocks, the gold market believes the Fed’s easy money plus big deficit spending by government will beat COVID-19’s deeply deflationary impact“– Paul Ebeling

Gold futures rose Monday on a softer USD and fresh talk of a aid/relief/stimulus deal supporting prices for the precious Yellow metal.

Bullion’s advance remains threatened by increased appetite for risk as markets react to promising developments in President Trump’s speedy recovery from the China virus.

Add to that, renewed hope for a fiscal stimulus deal provided support for gold.

Treasury Secretary indicates that progress being made on coronavirus air/relief/stimulus legislation.

Gold for Dec delivery rose 12.50, or 0.7%, to settle at 1,920.10 oz, after posting a 2.2% weekly gainer to close out Friday’s run.

Silver for Dec delivery added 0.53 or 2.2%, at 24.56 oz, following a 4.1% rise in the Devil’s metal last wk.

The ICE US Dollar Index .DXY declined 0.4% Monday, the index measures the USD’s strength Vs 6 peer currencies. A weaker USD can make asset’s priced in it more expensive to overseas buyers.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

