Gold Prices Collapsed

#gold
$XAU $GLD
Gold broke sharply lower Tuesday, and this should be the beginning of the September breakdown I have been expecting.
The decline phase into the cycle low should take up to 2-wks, a clear break of 1864-1850 augurs 1750 -1726.
Gold ETF (NYSEArca:GLD) is oversold, Key support it at 163.57.
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
The following two tabs change content below.
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Small Updates, No Big Changes Expected for Russian Grand Prix - September 25, 2020
- The Best Drives in America to See the Autumn Leaves Change Colors - September 24, 2020
- Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Expects to Resume Talks With Speaker Pelosi on New Aid/Relief/Stimulus Package - September 24, 2020