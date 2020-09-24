Gold Prices Collapsed

#gold

$XAU $GLD

Gold broke sharply lower Tuesday, and this should be the beginning of the September breakdown I have been expecting.

The decline phase into the cycle low should take up to 2-wks, a clear break of 1864-1850 augurs 1750 -1726.

Gold ETF (NYSEArca:GLD) is oversold, Key support it at 163.57.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!