Gold Price Outlook for the Holidays and Into 2021

#Gold
$XAU $GLD $USD
Gold price was choppy during Monday’s trading session Monday on thin liquidity.
The market broke down below the 50-Day EMA, but then reversed to show signs of strength again.
But, I believe this is a market that will continue driving North, perhaps reaching to the 1950oz mark.
Keep in mind that the gold markets have a negative correlation to the USD, so pay attention to that number too.
On the Southside
The 200-Day EMA sits at 1800, and that should be “floor the market” when it comes down to the gold market uptrend.
On the Northside
The 2000 mark is now a longer-term target, perhaps even to 2400.
Savvy traders have no interest in shorting gold now, but are buying short-term dips, as there are lots of reasons to believe that stimulus in the US is going to continue for a long time, plus there is a certain amount of a “safety trade” when it comes to gold.
Gold will not go straight North, but the pattern give us a Bullish attitude going forward from what we glean from the technicals.
According to industry investor, Bruce WD Barren, “Yes, gold should go up in steps for a base has now been solidified at the 1800 per troy ounce level. A driver to this will be the continued effect of our Federal deficits which will cause a further deterioration of the US Dollar, a gold driver.”
Below appears to be a composite reasonable forecast for gold per troy ounce by some of the industry experts.
|Month
|Open
|Low-High
|Close
|Mo,%
|Total,%
|2020
|Dec
|1814
|1808-2017
|1921
|5.9%
|5.9%
|2021
|Jan
|1921
|1866-2062
|1964
|2.2%
|8.3%
|Feb
|1964
|1801-1991
|1896
|-3.5%
|4.5%
|Mar
|1896
|1775-1961
|1868
|-1.5%
|3.0%
|Apr
|1868
|1717-1897
|1807
|-3.3%
|-0.4%
|May
|1807
|1715-1895
|1805
|-0.1%
|-0.5%
|Jun
|1805
|1805-2013
|1917
|6.2%
|5.7%
|Jul
|1917
|1865-2061
|1963
|2.4%
|8.2%
|Aug
|1963
|1908-2108
|2008
|2.3%
|10.7%
|Sep
|2008
|2008-2239
|2132
|6.2%
|17.5%
|Oct
|2132
|2028-2242
|2135
|0.1%
|17.7%
|Nov
|2135
|2026-2240
|2133
|-0.1%
|17.6%
|Dec
|2133
|2122-2346
|2234
|4.7%
|23.2%
|2022
|Jan
|2234
|2186-2416
|2301
|3.0%
|26.8%
|Feb
|2301
|2116-2338
|2227
|-3.2%
|22.8%
|Mar
|2227
|2176-2406
|2291
|2.9%
|26.3%
|Apr
|2291
|2116-2338
|2227
|-2.8%
|22.8%
|May
|2227
|2227-2483
|2365
|6.2%
|30.4%
|Jun
|2365
|2309-2553
|2431
|2.8%
|34.0%
|Jul
|2431
|2431-2707
|2578
|6.0%
|42.1%
|Aug
|2578
|2492-2754
|2623
|1.7%
|44.6%
|Sep
|2623
|2487-2749
|2618
|-0.2%
|44.3%
|Oct
|2618
|2476-2736
|2606
|-0.5%
|43.7%
|Nov
|2606
|2427-2683
|2555
|-2.0%
|40.8%
|Dec
|2555
|2499-2763
|2631
|3.0%
|45.0%
Have a healthy, Happy Christmas Week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Paul Ebeling
