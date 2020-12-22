Gold Price Outlook for the Holidays and Into 2021

#Gold

$XAU $GLD $USD

Gold price was choppy during Monday’s trading session Monday on thin liquidity.

The market broke down below the 50-Day EMA, but then reversed to show signs of strength again.

But, I believe this is a market that will continue driving North, perhaps reaching to the 1950oz mark.

Keep in mind that the gold markets have a negative correlation to the USD, so pay attention to that number too.

On the Southside

The 200-Day EMA sits at 1800, and that should be “floor the market” when it comes down to the gold market uptrend.

On the Northside

The 2000 mark is now a longer-term target, perhaps even to 2400.

Savvy traders have no interest in shorting gold now, but are buying short-term dips, as there are lots of reasons to believe that stimulus in the US is going to continue for a long time, plus there is a certain amount of a “safety trade” when it comes to gold.

Gold will not go straight North, but the pattern give us a Bullish attitude going forward from what we glean from the technicals.

According to industry investor, Bruce WD Barren, “Yes, gold should go up in steps for a base has now been solidified at the 1800 per troy ounce level. A driver to this will be the continued effect of our Federal deficits which will cause a further deterioration of the US Dollar, a gold driver.”



Below appears to be a composite reasonable forecast for gold per troy ounce by some of the industry experts.

Month Open Low-High Close Mo,% Total,% 2020 Dec 1814 1808-2017 1921 5.9% 5.9% 2021 Jan 1921 1866-2062 1964 2.2% 8.3% Feb 1964 1801-1991 1896 -3.5% 4.5% Mar 1896 1775-1961 1868 -1.5% 3.0% Apr 1868 1717-1897 1807 -3.3% -0.4% May 1807 1715-1895 1805 -0.1% -0.5% Jun 1805 1805-2013 1917 6.2% 5.7% Jul 1917 1865-2061 1963 2.4% 8.2% Aug 1963 1908-2108 2008 2.3% 10.7% Sep 2008 2008-2239 2132 6.2% 17.5% Oct 2132 2028-2242 2135 0.1% 17.7% Nov 2135 2026-2240 2133 -0.1% 17.6% Dec 2133 2122-2346 2234 4.7% 23.2% 2022 Jan 2234 2186-2416 2301 3.0% 26.8% Feb 2301 2116-2338 2227 -3.2% 22.8% Mar 2227 2176-2406 2291 2.9% 26.3% Apr 2291 2116-2338 2227 -2.8% 22.8% May 2227 2227-2483 2365 6.2% 30.4% Jun 2365 2309-2553 2431 2.8% 34.0% Jul 2431 2431-2707 2578 6.0% 42.1% Aug 2578 2492-2754 2623 1.7% 44.6% Sep 2623 2487-2749 2618 -0.2% 44.3% Oct 2618 2476-2736 2606 -0.5% 43.7% Nov 2606 2427-2683 2555 -2.0% 40.8% Dec 2555 2499-2763 2631 3.0% 45.0%

Have a healthy, Happy Christmas Week, Keep the Faith!