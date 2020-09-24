Gold is Increasingly Scarce

By on

Gold is Increasingly Scarce

While uncertainty created by the global pandemic has sparked a surge in gold buying, analysts are raising concerns over how much of the precious metal is left to mine.

According to the World Gold Council, gold mine production totaled 3,531 tonnes in 2019, which is one percent lower than in the previous year. That is the first annual decline in production since 2008.

Statistics showed that around 190,000 tonnes of gold has been mined in total. Estimates do vary but based on those rough figures, there is about 20 percent still left to be mined. Some experts say we have mined the most we ever can in any one year, others believe we may have already reached that point.

“While the growth in mine supply may slow or decline slightly in the coming years, as existing reserves are exhausted, and new major discoveries become increasingly rare, suggesting that production has peaked may still be a little premature,” said Hannah Brandstaetter, a spokesman for the World Gold Council.

China is currently the world’s biggest miner of gold while other major producers are Canada, Russia, and Peru. Experts note that there are relatively few unexplored regions left for mining, and possibly the most promising are in some of the more unstable parts of the world, such as in West Africa.

Gold is Increasingly Scarce added by on
View all posts by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profileMy Facebook profileMy Google+ profileMy LinkedIn profileMy Instagram profile

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

CEO at HEFFX
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

Related posts:

  1. Gold 1 OZ (XAU=X) Investors Aiming for Gold
  2. Should I invest in Gold 1 OZ (XAU=X)?
  3. HEFFX – Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Could Move Higher
  4. Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) Expected to Rise in August/September