Gold 1 OZ (XAU=X) Trading in a Critical Zone

$XAU #Gold #Commodities #FX #Trading #Markets #Metastock

The Best Online Trading Platform

Gold

Ticker: XAU=

Price: $1907.96

Gold Outlook

US investment bank JP Morgan said in a note that cryptocurrencies are competing more intensely with gold for investor attention, particularly among younger age groups.

“Cryptocurrencies derive value not only because they serve as stores of wealth, but also due to their utility as a means of payment,” said JP Morgan in a research note.

“The more economic agents accept crytocurrencies as a means of payment in future, the higher their utility and value,” added the bank.

Silver was trading steady at $US24.30 per ounce ($34.10/oz), and off its August high of $US28.30/oz, according to Bullion Vault’s website.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

The projected upper bound is: 1,956.41.

The projected lower bound is: 1,856.18.

The projected closing price is: 1,906.29.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 27 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 38.1745. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 16 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 49.75. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 56 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -2. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 17 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAU= closed down -0.081 at 1,906.749. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 66% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume___

1,907.4901,907.6961,906.5101,906.749 241

Technical Outlook

Short Term: Neutral

Intermediate Term: Bullish

Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period

Close: 1,906.21 1,918.94 1,767.19

Volatility: 10 17 23

Volume: 24 5 1

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAU= is currently 7.9% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into XAU= (bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on XAU= and have had this outlook for the last 3 periods.