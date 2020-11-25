Gold 1 OZ (XAU=X) Short-Term Technical Picture is Bearish; However, Fundamentals are Suggesting Higher Prices

$XAU #Gold #Commodities #FX #Trading #Markets #Affiliate

Gold

Ticker: XAU=

Price: $1807.41

Gold News

Gold is a solid choice for investors needing liquidity and market depth, but it comes at the cost of a higher expense ratio. Gold’s short-term technical picture is bearish; however, fundamentals are suggesting higher prices. GLD’s outperformance versus the market is likely going to lead to further performance over the next year.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 1,886.31.

The projected upper bound is: 1,869.42.

The projected lower bound is: 1,739.10.

The projected closing price is: 1,804.26.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 26 white candles and 24 black candles for a net of 2 white candles.

A doji star occurred (where a doji gaps above or below the previous candle). This often signals a reversal with confirmation occurring on the next bar.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 9.0103. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 32.58. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 76 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -195.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a buy 3 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 10 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAU= closed down -0.213 at 1,807.297. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 2% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1,807.310 1,810.790 1,804.900 1,807.297 2,468

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1,859.08 1,891.10 1,797.27 Volatility: 15 22 25 Volume: 247 49 12

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAU= is currently 0.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume out of XAU= (bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on XAU= and have had this outlook for the last 6 periods.