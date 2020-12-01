Gold 1 OZ (XAU=X) Price Technical Analysis

$XAU #Gold #Commodities #FX #Trading #Markets #Affiliate

Gold

Ticker: XAU=

Price: $1783.71

Gold News

From a technical perspective, the triangle formed at the highs appears at the end of complex corrections. It means that there is more room to the downside if we consider only the measured move projected from the lower edge of the triangle.

The price of gold trades now close to $1,760, but the measured move suggests a possible drop all the way to $1,600. If the bearish momentum intensifies, expect the dollar strength to be reflected on other markets too. Bears would like to hold onto their short positions with a stop at $1,850 and a target at $1,600.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the downside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 1,863.89.

The projected upper bound is: 1,844.93.

The projected lower bound is: 1,717.38.

The projected closing price is: 1,781.15.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 7 black candles for a net of 4 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 27 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 20.3409. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 31.09. This is not a topping or bottoming area. However, the RSI just crossed above 30 from a bottoming formation. This is a bullish sign. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -108.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a buy 7 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 14 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAU= closed up 6.451 at 1,783.470. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 40% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1,776.400 1,783.710 1,774.850 1,783.470 11,074

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1,821.71 1,880.16 1,800.26 Volatility: 14 21 24 Volume: 1,107 221 55

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAU= is currently 0.9% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into XAU= (bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on XAU= and have had this outlook for the last 10 periods.