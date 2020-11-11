Gold 1 OZ (XAU=X) Price Stabilizes For Now

$XAU #Gold #Commodities #FX #Trading #Markets #Metastock

Gold

Ticker: XAU=

Price: $1875.40

Gold News

Gold futures prices are posting decent gains Tuesday morning, following the strong losses posted Monday. The precious metals bulls are now trying to steady their markets and working to prevent more serious chart damage from being inflicted. December gold futures were last up $21.00 at $1,875.00.

The gold market Monday saw strong losses that were the worst in seven years and pushed prices to nine-week lows. Gold market bulls on Tuesday are focusing more on the economic impact of record-setting monetary stimulus measures that have been enacted by central banks over the past six months, and probably more stimulus in the coming months. This scenario seems to be inviting some serious price inflation down the road—especially as recovering major world economies shift into higher gears in the coming months.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 1,938.91.

The projected lower bound is: 1,812.38.

The projected closing price is: 1,875.65.

Candlesticks

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 3 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 7 white candles.

A doji star occurred (where a doji gaps above or below the previous candle). This often signals a reversal with confirmation occurring on the next bar.

A long upper shadow occurred. This is typically a bearish signal (particularly when it occurs near a high price level, at resistance level, or when the security is overbought).

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 18.9259. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 44.89. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 66 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -78. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAU= closed up 0.460 at 1,876.960. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 33% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1,876.960 1,884.150 1,873.500 1,876.960 34,077

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1,896.71 1,908.25 1,783.35 Volatility: 33 21 24 Volume: 3,408 682 170

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAU= is currently 5.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into XAU= (bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on XAU= and have had this outlook for the last 5 periods.