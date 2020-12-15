Gold 1 OZ (XAU=X) Heading For The First Quarterly Loss Since 2018

$XAU #Gold #Commodities #FX #Trading #Markets #Affiliate

Gold is heading for the first quarterly loss since 2018 as progress on vaccines and signs of recovery dent demand for the haven even as leading central banks continue to offer support for economies.

Gold traders are keeping a close watch on the Federal Reserve’s final meeting of the year, with markets widely expecting fresh guidance on its asset-purchase program. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will open its final meeting of 2020 on Tuesday.

Gold may witness choppy trade amid mixed factors however a sharp rise is unlikely amid vaccine optimism and delay in US stimulus.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 1,894.55.

The projected lower bound is: 1,767.52.

The projected closing price is: 1,831.04.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 23.1194. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 45.57. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 10 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 10. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 7 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAU= closed up 4.770 at 1,831.940. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 12% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1,827.410 1,832.020 1,824.600 1,831.940 8,072

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1,841.66 1,872.13 1,810.48 Volatility: 16 21 24 Volume: 807 161 40

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAU= is currently 1.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into XAU= (bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on XAU= and have had this outlook for the last 20 periods.