Gold 1 OZ (XAU=X) Buy Signals Appearing On The Daily Charts

$XAU #Gold #Commodities #FX #Trading #Markets

Gold

Ticker: XAU=

Price: $1928.36

Outlook

Gold futures closed lower at the last trading session. Gold futures prices closed at $1,934.30, recording losses of 0.2%.

The price decline in the safe-haven asset was triggered by an impressive US jobs report seen as “a positive sign for the world’s largest economy” and the unemployment rate, still dropping to 8.4%, shows the U.S economy is on the right track to economic recovery.

Longer-term support remains from the inflation targeting, but we need inflation to pick up, and as you can see by the sell-off in commodities, that is not happening right now. So that remains a longer-term view.”

Geopolitical concerns will continue to support the longer-term need for gold, but possibly not at these price levels.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 2,011.51.

The projected lower bound is: 1,854.58.

The projected closing price is: 1,933.05.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 32 white candles and 18 black candles for a net of 14 white candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 32.3785. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 48.20. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 21 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -64. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 21 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAU= closed down -1.078 at 1,929.850. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 36% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1,931.855 1,932.406 1,926.600 1,929.850 7,675

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1,942.85 1,912.27 1,698.30 Volatility: 16 26 23 Volume: 768 154 38

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAU= is currently 13.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume into XAU= (bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on XAU= and have had this outlook for the last 11 periods.