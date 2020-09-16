Gold 1 OZ (XAU=X) About To Breakout?

$XAU #Gold #Commodities #FX #Trading #Markets

Gold

Ticker: XAU=

Price: $1956.32

Outlook

Gold prices edged higher continued to grind upward as the dollar moved lower along with US yields. The Euro continued to climb as the ECB has given the go ahead to speculate on its upward climb. US import price increased more than expected helping to continue to buoy the price of the yellow metal.

Gold prices edged higher forming a doji day which is a sign of indecision after pushing through resistance near a downward sloping trend line resistance seen near 1,945. Short term support is seen near the 10-day moving average near 1,941. Additional support is seen near the 50-day moving average at 1,926. Medium-term negative momentum is decelerating as the MACD histogram is printing in the red with a rising trajectory which points to consolidation. Short-term momentum has turned positive as the fast stochastic generated a crossover buy signal. The relative strength index is moving sideways to higher which is a sign of accelerating positive momentum.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 2,038.09.

The projected lower bound is: 1,880.48.

The projected closing price is: 1,959.29.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 31 white candles and 19 black candles for a net of 12 white candles.

A long lower shadow occurred. This is typically a bullish signal (particularly when it occurs near a low price level, at a support level, or when the security is oversold).

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 71.9544. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 53.85. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 26 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 38. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 10 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PREC.M.XAU= closed up 0.842 at 1,956.362. Volume was 8,900% above average (trending) and Bollinger Bands were 58% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1,955.529 1,957.129 1,949.510 1,956.362 15,191

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1,943.32 1,929.12 1,710.53 Volatility: 9 26 23 Volume: 1,519 304 76

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PREC.M.XAU= is currently 14.4% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect very strong flows of volume out of XAU= (bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on XAU= and have had this outlook for the last 16 periods.